Mill Stream very likeable but historically low July Cup-winning figure reflective of weak sprint division

In line with the majority of domestic sprints in recent seasons, the July Cup doesn’t appeal as being a strong Group 1, with Inisherin failing to repeat the level of his Commonwealth Cup win and veterans Art Power and Kinross, among the form picks pre-race, both continuing below their best.

In adding a first Group 1 win to his CV, Mill Stream has a new Racing Post Rating of 120, which is a historically low July Cup-winning figure, reflective of that lack of strength in depth in the sprinting division. At the weights, it is the lowest winning RPR in the race since Owington in 1994, and rates almost 3lb below the most recent ten-year average.

That’s not to say that Mill Stream isn’t a likeable type. He was progressive at two and three and largely consistent since, with this performance representing a career-best effort to the tune of 3lb.