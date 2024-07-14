- More
Mill Stream very likeable but historically low July Cup-winning figure reflective of weak sprint division
In line with the majority of domestic sprints in recent seasons, the July Cup doesn’t appeal as being a strong Group 1, with Inisherin failing to repeat the level of his Commonwealth Cup win and veterans Art Power and Kinross, among the form picks pre-race, both continuing below their best.
In adding a first Group 1 win to his CV, Mill Stream has a new Racing Post Rating of 120, which is a historically low July Cup-winning figure, reflective of that lack of strength in depth in the sprinting division. At the weights, it is the lowest winning RPR in the race since Owington in 1994, and rates almost 3lb below the most recent ten-year average.
That’s not to say that Mill Stream isn’t a likeable type. He was progressive at two and three and largely consistent since, with this performance representing a career-best effort to the tune of 3lb.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated
- We know City Of Troy is better than this - but only one Eclipse winner has been rated worse in Racing Post Ratings history
- Surely more to come from Bluestocking as she continues progress with another career-best
- Auguste Rodin goes top of the rankings after Prince of Wales's triumph, with City Of Troy and Rosallion in close attendance
- James's Delight impresses in York sprint victory but history against him if he goes for the Wokingham
- Believing now an Ascot contender in an open year but further improvement will still be required
- We know City Of Troy is better than this - but only one Eclipse winner has been rated worse in Racing Post Ratings history
- Surely more to come from Bluestocking as she continues progress with another career-best
- Auguste Rodin goes top of the rankings after Prince of Wales's triumph, with City Of Troy and Rosallion in close attendance
- James's Delight impresses in York sprint victory but history against him if he goes for the Wokingham
- Believing now an Ascot contender in an open year but further improvement will still be required