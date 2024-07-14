Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:18 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:18 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Post Ratings
premium

Mill Stream very likeable but historically low July Cup-winning figure reflective of weak sprint division

In line with the majority of domestic sprints in recent seasons, the July Cup doesn’t appeal as being a strong Group 1, with Inisherin failing to repeat the level of his Commonwealth Cup win and veterans Art Power and Kinross, among the form picks pre-race, both continuing below their best.

In adding a first Group 1 win to his CV, Mill Stream has a new Racing Post Rating of 120, which is a historically low July Cup-winning figure, reflective of that lack of strength in depth in the sprinting division. At the weights, it is the lowest winning RPR in the race since Owington in 1994, and rates almost 3lb below the most recent ten-year average.

That’s not to say that Mill Stream isn’t a likeable type. He was progressive at two and three and largely consistent since, with this performance representing a career-best effort to the tune of 3lb.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Handicapper

Published on inRacing Post Ratings

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRacing Post Ratings
more inRacing Post Ratings