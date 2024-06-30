Racing Post logo
Racing Post Ratings
premium

Surely more to come from Bluestocking as she continues progress with another career-best

The Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday promised an exciting clash and it certainly delivered, with Bluestocking just managing to get the better of dual Group 1 winner Emily Upjohn

Bluestocking has won only three of her nine starts, but the four-year-old is two from two this year and was allotted a career-high Racing Post Rating of 120+ for this first strike at the highest level.

Five-year-old Emily Upjohn put in a seasonal-best effort with an RPR of 118, though this still falls some way below her best. Three-year-old Content completed the places in third, with a career-best RPR of 111 on her first crack at a mile and a quarter.

