Surely more to come from Bluestocking as she continues progress with another career-best
The Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday promised an exciting clash and it certainly delivered, with Bluestocking just managing to get the better of dual Group 1 winner Emily Upjohn.
Bluestocking has won only three of her nine starts, but the four-year-old is two from two this year and was allotted a career-high Racing Post Rating of 120+ for this first strike at the highest level.
Five-year-old Emily Upjohn put in a seasonal-best effort with an RPR of 118, though this still falls some way below her best. Three-year-old Content completed the places in third, with a career-best RPR of 111 on her first crack at a mile and a quarter.
Published on inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated
- Auguste Rodin goes top of the rankings after Prince of Wales's triumph, with City Of Troy and Rosallion in close attendance
- James's Delight impresses in York sprint victory but history against him if he goes for the Wokingham
- Believing now an Ascot contender in an open year but further improvement will still be required
- City Of Troy's figure still shy of Aidan O'Brien's best Derby winners - but his best could be yet to come
- Rosallion developing into a consistent performer - but he'll need more to down Notable Speech at Royal Ascot
