- More
We know City Of Troy is better than this - but only one Eclipse winner has been rated worse in Racing Post Ratings history
Holding an 11lb edge over his nearest form rival in comfortably the lowest-quality Coral-Eclipse of the past ten years, Saturday's race should have been a walk in the park for City Of Troy, but in struggling to a Racing Post Rating of 120 the Derby winner clearly fell significantly below expectations.
That holds both for him and a Group 1 contest that boasts a high-class ten-year median figure of 125 for the winner. That matches City Of Troy's Derby-winning figure and the hope was that an impressive success at Sandown would save the race to some extent, but under conditions considered not to his liking he fell below that Epsom level.
Whether the officially soft ground was the only factor in this display is debatable, with the Topspeed going allowance for Saturday's round-course races similar to that for last year's Dewhurst and suggesting the effect of the rain was overestimated. We know that City Of Troy is better than this though, and hopefully he can build on his Derby success with a performance more in keeping with his star status.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated
- Surely more to come from Bluestocking as she continues progress with another career-best
- Auguste Rodin goes top of the rankings after Prince of Wales's triumph, with City Of Troy and Rosallion in close attendance
- James's Delight impresses in York sprint victory but history against him if he goes for the Wokingham
- Believing now an Ascot contender in an open year but further improvement will still be required
- City Of Troy's figure still shy of Aidan O'Brien's best Derby winners - but his best could be yet to come
- Surely more to come from Bluestocking as she continues progress with another career-best
- Auguste Rodin goes top of the rankings after Prince of Wales's triumph, with City Of Troy and Rosallion in close attendance
- James's Delight impresses in York sprint victory but history against him if he goes for the Wokingham
- Believing now an Ascot contender in an open year but further improvement will still be required
- City Of Troy's figure still shy of Aidan O'Brien's best Derby winners - but his best could be yet to come