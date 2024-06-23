- More
Auguste Rodin goes top of the rankings after Prince of Wales's triumph, with City Of Troy and Rosallion in close attendance
Responsible for the best figure from Royal Ascot in six of the last ten years, the Prince of Wales's Stakes once again produced the performance of the week as Auguste Rodin returned to his best to deny French challengers Zarakem and Horizon Dore with a Racing Post Rating of 126+.
So disappointing when a tailed-off favourite in last year's King George, the return to Ascot proved no bar for the well-supported favourite and he looks very much the one to beat if he returns for a second tilt at Ascot's midsummer showpiece next month.
Rated value for a little more than the bare result, having raced closer to the strong pace than the pair who chased him home, Auguste Rodin put up an improved figure that is underlined by his giving Alflaila a bigger beating than in last year's Irish Champion Stakes and sees him move to the top of this year's rankings. At least for now.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated
- James's Delight impresses in York sprint victory but history against him if he goes for the Wokingham
- Believing now an Ascot contender in an open year but further improvement will still be required
- City Of Troy's figure still shy of Aidan O'Brien's best Derby winners - but his best could be yet to come
- Rosallion developing into a consistent performer - but he'll need more to down Notable Speech at Royal Ascot
- Audience rates a near-average Lockinge winner - but recent history against him at Royal Ascot
- James's Delight impresses in York sprint victory but history against him if he goes for the Wokingham
- Believing now an Ascot contender in an open year but further improvement will still be required
- City Of Troy's figure still shy of Aidan O'Brien's best Derby winners - but his best could be yet to come
- Rosallion developing into a consistent performer - but he'll need more to down Notable Speech at Royal Ascot
- Audience rates a near-average Lockinge winner - but recent history against him at Royal Ascot