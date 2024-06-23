Auguste Rodin goes top of the rankings after Prince of Wales's triumph, with City Of Troy and Rosallion in close attendance

Responsible for the best figure from Royal Ascot in six of the last ten years, the Prince of Wales's Stakes once again produced the performance of the week as Auguste Rodin returned to his best to deny French challengers Zarakem and Horizon Dore with a Racing Post Rating of 126+.

So disappointing when a tailed-off favourite in last year's King George, the return to Ascot proved no bar for the well-supported favourite and he looks very much the one to beat if he returns for a second tilt at Ascot's midsummer showpiece next month.

Rated value for a little more than the bare result, having raced closer to the strong pace than the pair who chased him home, Auguste Rodin put up an improved figure that is underlined by his giving Alflaila a bigger beating than in last year's Irish Champion Stakes and sees him move to the top of this year's rankings. At least for now.