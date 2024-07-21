Racing Post logo
The Last Word
premium

A fine winner but Irish Oaks lacking star quality leaves main players with plenty to find if Yorkshire Oaks is next

Saturday's Irish Oaks looked beforehand like a Classic perhaps lacking star quality. But at least that gave an opportunity for one of the fillies to take a step forward into a starring role. 

It proved an exciting race, but modest in terms of a Group 1 contest. You Got To Me won well under a good ride from Hector Crouch, achieving a career-best Racing Post Rating of 112. 

This is the joint-lowest winning RPR in the race over the past decade, along with Even So (2020) and Magical Lagoon (2022). 

