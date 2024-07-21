FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
The Last Word
A fine winner but Irish Oaks lacking star quality leaves main players with plenty to find if Yorkshire Oaks is next
Saturday's Irish Oaks looked beforehand like a Classic perhaps lacking star quality. But at least that gave an opportunity for one of the fillies to take a step forward into a starring role.
It proved an exciting race, but modest in terms of a Group 1 contest. You Got To Me won well under a good ride from Hector Crouch, achieving a career-best Racing Post Rating of 112.
This is the joint-lowest winning RPR in the race over the past decade, along with Even So (2020) and Magical Lagoon (2022).
more inThe Last Word
- Irish Oaks winner better than margin suggests - but she isn't the only filly to note this week
- Kieran Shoemark still left searching for that elusive Group 1 - three things we learned this week
- Surely more to come from Bluestocking as she continues progress with another career-best
- What we learned from Royal Ascot: the Aidan O'Brien bounce back continues, Murphy rides like a champion and Wathnan rises
- The sexiest system in racing: punters will want Derby quotes for any Aidan O'Brien flop in the next Guineas
