Don't rule Monbeg Genius out of Grand National reckoning after Kelso defeat - three things we learned this week

Here are three key takeaways from across the week . . .

Monbeg Genius remains a National player

For reasons outlined by my colleague Peter Scargill, Monbeg Genius would be far from the most popular winner of this year’s Grand National , but he remains one of the better British-trained hopes for the Aintree showpiece on April 13 despite a heavy defeat at Kelso on Saturday.

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained eight-year-old has more than doubled in price for the race since his disappointing fifth-place finish in the Premier Chase. Recent National history shows that could prove to be an overreaction.

In 2013, Auroras Encore lined up at Aintree as a 66-1 chance following a 53-length fifth in the same Kelso contest, yet defied his price with a nine-length success.

Two years previously, Ballabriggs was a beaten 8-13 favourite in the Premier, but a month later atoned for that defeat with his 14-1 National win.

On the pick of his form, notably a close third behind Corach Rambler and Fastorslow in last year’s Ultima, Monbeg Genius remains well handicapped off a mark of 147.

O’Neill trained Don’t Push It to first and third-place finishes in consecutive Nationals – despite finishing pulled up and tenth in his prep runs – and Monbeg Genius is still in the National picture.

Joe Eccles

Monbeg Genius (right): should not be ruled out of the Grand National despite being well beaten at Kelso on Saturday Credit: John Grossick

Take note of Bailey handicappers

Class horses carry top weight in big handicaps for a reason and Does He Know was an excellent winner of the 3m2f Grimthorpe Handicap Chase for Kim Bailey at Doncaster on Saturday off 12st.

Just two of the ten runners finished in the gruelling event and David Bass’s mount kept finding to repel 3-1 favourite Some Scope by three and a quarter lengths.

Bailey, who was winning the Grimthorpe for a third time, similarly landed a handicap chase at Lingfield’s Winter Million meeting in January with topweight First Flow , who gave well over a stone to his rivals and produced a great front-running performance.

Could another big handicap success beckon for Bailey at the Cheltenham Festival? The local trainer has two horses with sound claims in the Ultima Handicap Chase on day one – a race that has been won by the home challenge for the past 17 years.

Chianti Classico is 2-3 over fences and there could be mileage in his mark judging by Racing Post Ratings, while a step up in trip looks sure to suit Trelawne , who would be a big player if the ground is soft.

Jack Haynes

Form boost for leading British Gold Cup contenders

Those who are considering backing the best of the British in the Gold Cup will have been reassured to see Highland Hunter and Does He Know successfully shoulder top weight on Saturday.

Highland Hunter finished a place behind Does He Know when fifth in the Fleur de Lys Chase won by L’Homme Presse in January before his comfortable victory at Newbury.

Does He Know was beaten 24 lengths by L’Homme Presse in that Lingfield Winter Million event before trailing Shishkin by a similar 23-length margin in last month’s Denman Chase . Does He Know boosted the form when landing the Grimthorpe Chase and while the opposition that Shishkin and L’Homme Presse will take on at the festival will be of a much higher calibre, it reiterates why they are the shortest-priced British representatives in the Gold Cup market.

The last two winners for the home side – Native River (2018) and Coneygree (2015) – prepped for the Gold Cup by winning the Denman Chase, which bodes well for Shishkin supporters.

Charlie Huggins

