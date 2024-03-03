Gary Moore: Nassalam could run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup if ground is testing

Nassalam , an emphatic winner of the Welsh Grand National in December, could yet take his chance in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday week but his participation hinges on the ground being testing on the day.

Gary Moore had previously indicated that Nassalam would miss the Cheltenham Festival showpiece and head straight to the Randox Grand National on April 13, but a wet week has left the ground at Cheltenham soft, heavy in places and put the Gold Cup back on the trainer's radar.

"If rain kept on coming and we had a week like the one we've just had then he would go for the Gold Cup," said Moore. "I'm going to speak to the owners. They pay the bills and are the ones who call the tune, but I'd definitely think about it because it's a good prep race [for the National] and, according to the handicapper, he's entitled to run in the Gold Cup.

"The handicapper is entitled to his opinion but I do think he's got a false handicap mark [of 161]."

Nassalam is a best price of 50-1 for the Gold Cup and 33-1 for the Grand National, and Moore said if he did not go to Cheltenham before Aintree, he would look for an awayday before the National.

"The change of heart is the ground and I've gone back through the records and the Gold Cup is quite a good prep race for the National," said Moore. "I'd like him to have a run before, either that or I'd take him away somewhere. It's got to be heavy and only if it were testing would he run."

Should he run in the Gold Cup it is likely a new jockey would be required for Nassalam, with Moore revealing that regular rider Caoilin Quinn suffered a broken collarbone when unseated at Plumpton last Monday.

The trainer said: "Back in the old days I'd say he'd be out for 12 days, but in the modern day it's probably three weeks. I don't know who would ride instead, that's the least of my worries at this stage.

"I'd probably say Niall Houlihan, but let's see if it's going to be heavy first. Caoilin should be back for the National."

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30 Cheltenham, March 15)

Betfred: 11-10 Galopin Des Champs, 9-2 Fastorslow, 6 Shishkin, 9 Gerri Colombe, 12 L'Homme Presse, 14 Hewick, 16 bar

