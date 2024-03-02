Does He Know defies top weight to give Kim Bailey a third win in the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster

Kim Bailey registered his third win in the feature Grimthorpe Handicap Chase 30 years after his first when Does He Know defied top weight in first-time cheekpieces.

The 20-1 chance was also a second success for jockey David Bass in the 3m2f contest, which became a proper test following an afternoon downpour which turned the ground from soft to heavy.

There were only two finishers in the Class 2 contest in which Does He Know was always on the pace and stayed there to see off market leader Some Scope to whom he was conceding 24lb.

Bailey said: "We're not surprised by that as he was the best horse in the race and he was down in the handicap. He's not ungenuine, but we changed things around by putting cheekpieces on and it's come off. He was helped by the rain as he likes it sloppy."

Pinot time

Conditional jockey Edward Austin couldn't claim his 5lb allowance on Pinot Rouge in the Listed 3m½f mares' novice hurdle, but it made no difference as he ground out by far his biggest win.

The victory of the 20-1 chance, over Irish raider Ottizzini, was also a career best for Northumberland trainer Susan Corbett to whom the winning rider is attached.

Finger home by a nose

Curley Finger made all to narrowly shade stablemate Floueur and head a 1-2 for trainer Rebecca Menzies in the 3m½f handicap hurdle.

The 2-1 favourite gamely held on to complete a hat-trick under Nathan Moscrop when making every post a winning one.

The result looked in the balance when 50-1 chance Floueur threw down a challenge after the last but Curley Finger just had enough in reserve to hold on by nose.

