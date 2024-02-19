Racing Post logo
OpinionPeter Scargill
Monbeg Genius looks likely to line up in the Grand National - let's just hope he doesn't go on to win

author image
Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
A spread of
The Randox Grand National remains racing's biggest race with the greatest public scrutinyCredit: Alan Crowhurst

On Tuesday hundreds of people will assemble in St George’s Hall in central Liverpool for the unveiling of weights for the Randox Grand National. And, surely, all will be forgiven for thinking the same thing: Please don’t let Monbeg Genius win this year’s race.

It is a simple wish, a minor desire in the grand scheme of things, but it would be helpful if, somehow, this wish could manifest itself in a way that ensured it wasn’t him coming home in front at around 4.15pm on April 13.

The concern about Monbeg Genius is due to the awkwardness and retaliation his success at Aintree in two months could bring as a result of his ownership: Barrowman Racing Limited.

Published on 19 February 2024

Last updated 14:40, 19 February 2024

