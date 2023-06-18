Dash form dashed, a new Head heroine and youngsters on the rise - three things we learned this week

Chester result deepens Dash scepticism

Those who want to take a sceptical view of the Epsom Dash form had more gas chucked on that particular fire by events at Chester on Saturday.

Officials at Epsom revealed last week that they had opted to pay £500 as a "goodwill gesture" to connections of the four horses inconvenienced by the late opening of their stalls in the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 5f sprint on Derby day, won by Navello.

Although stewards on the day decided four runners – Live In The Moment (6-1 favourite), Vintage Clarets (15-2), Ancient Times (8-1) and Lihou (11-1) – had not been “materially impacted” by the delay in their departure from the stalls, there were plenty who disagreed, not least connections of the four horses and plenty of punters who will not get the opportunity to benefit from any goodwill.

Has a five-furlong Flat handicap ever attracted so much comment? Probably not, but those siding with the view the form is tainted moved a step closer to being vindicated after three of the four runners impacted – Vintage Clarets, Lihou and Ancient Times – finished 1-2-3 in a competitive Chester sprint on Saturday.

It was a drop in grade, but three of the four who had their Dash hopes dashed have shown themselves to clearly be in decent heart. The other, Live In The Moment, was beaten into second at Catterick as 10-11 favourite the previous Saturday.

Would those horses have had a say at Epsom? It’s impossible to know, but the evidence is starting to advise caution with the Dash form.

Matt Butler

Blue Rose Cen thrusts herself into Arc reckoning

While the weekend racing in Britain was rather low key with Royal Ascot starting on Tuesday, we were treated to a spectacular performance over the Channel at Chantilly from Blue Rose Cen in the Prix de Diane.

The major question was whether the Christopher Head-trained filly would handle the step up to 1m2½f having won the French 1,000 Guineas over a mile, but she belied any stamina doubts with a stunning display.

Sat behind her front-running stablemate for most of the race, she burst through a gap that appeared on the rail before pulling away in effortless fashion to hand the trainer an emotional victory.

The win thrusts her into contention for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp, a track at which she is unbeaten in four starts, including last year's Prix Marcel Boussac.

Treve was the last to do the Diane-Arc double in 2013 for Head's aunt Criquette, and it would be fitting if the next generation of the famous racing family could be the next with Blue Rose Cen.

She's already proved herself a top-class filly, but will she stay a mile and half? Hopefully we'll get to see if she does in October.

Harry Wilson

Christopher Head: from a great racing family Credit: Edward Whitaker

Apprentice jockeys take their chances

The week before Royal Ascot would not be considered a busy one for many of the leading riders, and two apprentices took the opportunities provided to them with both hands.

Connor Planas justified trainer Stuart Williams’ faith with a cool ride aboard Quinault in the valuable Macmillan Sprint Handicap at York, making it four winners from his last five rides at SPs of 17-2, 9-1, 15-2 and 15-2.

It was also a notable few days for Frederick Larson, who rode four winners from seven rides including 11-1 shot Squeezebox at Yarmouth on Wednesday.

With all eyes on Ascot for many riders, both Planas and Larson could be in for some strong spares at this week’s supporting meetings.

Joe Eccles

