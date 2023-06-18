Every chance York sprint winner can follow the same progressive path as previous scorers

It was a typically quiet weekend before Royal Ascot, although there were still some performances and races to be excited about, most notably the Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap at York.

This three-year-old contest historically produces good winners and future Group-level performers. Going back to 1988, Cadeaux Genereux won it before going on to land the July Cup and Nunthorpe the following season, while a few years later Sheikh Albadou was the winner. He returned just over two months later to win the Nunthorpe and capped off his three-year-old campaign by beating the Americans in their own backyard in the Breeders' Cup Sprint.

The most notable winner of the York sprint in the past ten years would be Twilight Son, who went on to Group 1 glory on his very next start in the Sprint Cup at Haydock before further top-level success at Royal Ascot the following season.