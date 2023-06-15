Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Epsom makes 'goodwill' payment to connections of horses affected by Dash stalls farce

Four of the highest drawn stalls in the Epsom Dash failed to open correctly
Four of the highest drawn stalls in the Epsom Dash failed to open correctly

Officials at Epsom have decided to pay £500 as a "goodwill gesture" to the connections of the four horses whose stalls opened slower than the remainder in a controversial running of the Dash on Derby day. 

After Alligator Alley forced his way out of stall 14 before the starter had activated the start for the Dash, gates 16, 18, 19 and 20 were slower to open than the remaining 15 for a race run on what is regarded as the fastest five-furlong track in the world.    

While acknowledging those four gates had opened "fractionally slower" than the remainder, stewards on the day decided the chances of the four runners in those stalls were not "materially impacted" by the start and therefore took no further action.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 15 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 15 June 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain