Birth of a legend: Christopher Head hails Diane triumph as Blue Rose Cen joins French racing's immortals

Ten years on from Treve – the last Head family jewel to race away from her Prix de Diane rivals – Blue Rose Cen carved out her own piece of racing history, dancing to success under an overjoyed Aurelien Lemaitre as the pair romped to a four-length victory over the Aidan O'Brien-trained Never Ending Story, with Tasmania back in third under Tom Marquand.

In adding a second Classic, one month on from her French 1,000 Guineas success and accompanied by her Prix Marcel Boussac victory at two, Blue Rose Cen put her name up with those of Zarkava, Divine Proportions and Allez France in completing that golden treble.

For her imperturbable trainer, 36-year-old Christopher Head, there was nothing haphazard in plotting such an historic course for his dream of a filly.

Head said: “I think the role of a racehorse trainer is to create legends, to be up to the challenge when you come across a horse like her and to construct a career that will make them legendary, so they stay in people’s hearts and they remember their names.

"Everyone remembers Divine Proportions, Zarkava and what they achieved in their careers. Every trainer and every owner dreams of having a horse like them – one who has that touch of the divine – and to do everything in their power to ensure everything works out right up until the end, because such careers pass all too quickly.”

Like Treve back in 2013, Blue Rose Cen is not entered in the Arc, for which she was given a 12-1 quote by Coral and was cut to 10-1 from 33-1 by Paddy Power.

In the case of Treve, trained by Head’s aunt Criquette Head, the proof of her talent had yet to be revealed by the close of entries for the Arc. This time Head and owner Leopoldo Fernadez Pujals had debated long and hard about whether to put Blue Rose Cen in Europe’s great end-of-year championship. But perhaps toying with the idea that she might need another year’s strength and experience to last a mile and a half, they temporarily removed the temptation.

Now, however, the Arc roars back into the conversation, and Head said: “We’ll think about what will be her programme and I haven’t had a chance to look at her split times. Maybe it’s a little early to say definitively, but there is a good chance Blue Rose Cen and [Prix du Jockey Club runner-up] Big Rock will stay in training next year.”

Winning owner Leopoldo Fernando Pujals after Blue Rose Cen won the Prix de Diane

Much of the horsepower that has propelled the early part of Head’s career has been provided by Fernandez Pujals and his Yeguada Centurion stable.

After 30 years of breeding sport horses in Spain, the owner has thrown himself wholeheartedly into thoroughbreds, prompted by his wife’s suggestion he buy her a horse after a day as guests at Madrid’s Zarzuela racecourse.

He told a captivated press conference audience: “I’m a businessman, I wasn’t going to just buy one, so we’ve got 80 mares.”

With such an attitude, the small matter of whether or not Blue Rose Cen is entered in the Arc will come a poor second to what he and his trainer consider will extend her reputation.

Head said of their collaboration: “You need to be a strong character to put your faith in a young trainer and I think France deserves to attract more owners like him. I’m so lucky to have someone like him to support my career.”

Blue Rose Cen and Aurelien Lemaitre return after their Prix de Diane triumph

Such support can never hurt, but Head has the genes of a trainer and his late grandfather Alec was uppermost in his mind in the moments after Blue Rose Cen’s triumph.

“This is the consecration of everything we have done with this filly,” he said. “I hope my grandfather is looking down on me. That's who I thought of when she crossed the line.”

Never Ending Story was a never-nearer fifth in the Pouliches, but here, having looked briefly outpaced coming out of the turn, she ran all the way to the line under Ryan Moore.

O'Brien said: “It was her first time over a mile and a quarter and we’re delighted with her. I think there’s a bit more improvement to come.”

Tasmania is another who is not entered in the Arc, but she looks certain to play a hand in races at a mile and a half after belying odds of 40-1 to make the three.

Her trainer Francis-Henri Graffard said: “She’ll have no problem staying a mile and a half in the future, but whether she can accelerate like that on deeper ground, I’m not sure.”

Tasmania got sandwiched between Novakai and Pensee Du Jour leaving the stalls, forcing Marquand to take her back and head for the rail.

The rider said: “Actually it might have been a blessing in that I got a really nice run round, she filled up and she breathed well. I got some great splits near the fence and she finished fantastic.

“The way they’ve campaigned her, they’ve been kind to her and she’s gonna start to really come into her own from now on.”

Disappointment of the race was the Gosdens' Running Lion, who finished last of the 15 runners. Stationed in stall 12, Oisin Murphy had pushed her forward, but having been trapped three wide around the turn, she faded in the straight.

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday

Blue Rose Cen is a champ - but Chantilly rivals gifted her the run of the race

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org .