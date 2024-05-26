Sprinting division looks wide open and Harry Skelton is a good bet for the title - three things we learned this week

Three key takeaways from across the week . . .

Sprint scene ripe for a shake-up

It was an interesting Saturday for the sprinting division, with two Group 2s at Haydock, another at the Curragh and an intriguing Listed race at Salisbury.

There was no really dominant British-trained sprinter last year, prompting plenty of shocks – Khaadem won the Jubilee Stakes at 80-1, Live In The Dream the Nunthorpe at 28-1, and Art Power the Champions Sprint at 40-1. They weren't easy finds.

It meant there was space for a new dominant force to enter this season and, although that's impossible to pin down on the basis of Saturday, there were at least a few new names to enter the fray.

Inisherin was a striking winner of the Sandy Lane, while Kerdos might just be the sort of sprinter Clive Cox excels with, perhaps enough to land a Group 1 victory further down the line.

Mitbaahy hit new heights at the Curragh with a classic Jamie Spencer ride from the rear and remains relatively unexposed at six furlongs.

However, the sprinter who really caught the eye but whose performance will probably garner least attention was Raqiya , who travelled powerfully before asserting with more comfort than the neck margin suggests in the Cathedral Stakes.

The three-year-old daughter of Blue Point has no fancy entries, but it would not be the greatest surprise if Owen Burrows and Shadwell considered supplementing her for a top sprint in the coming months. She could be up to it.

Matt Butler

2,000 Guineas form stacks up

Rosallion and Haatem put the 2,000 Guineas form to the test in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh on Saturday.

Richard Hannon’s pair had finished second and third at Newmarket earlier this month and were in the thick of the action again, with Rosallion getting up in the shadow of the post to claim his second Group 1.

Rosallion and Haatem could renew rivalry in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, where they could attempt to reverse form with Newmarket winner Notable Speech.

Rosallion and Sean Levey (right) fend of Haatem for the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann

The 2,000 Guineas form was further boosted with the victory of Inisherin in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes. Kevin Ryan’s colt had cut out much of the early running when sixth in the Guineas and relished the drop back to six furlongs at Haydock, pulling clear by an impressive three and three-quarter lengths under Tom Eaves.

The Sandy Lane is a strong trial for next month’s Commonwealth Cup. Quiet Reflection completed the double in 2016 and four of the next six winners went on to be placed in the Royal Ascot Group 1. And one of the other two went on to win the Wokingham at Royal Ascot.

Inisherin shot to the head of the betting for the Commonwealth Cup after his win, although he does need to be supplemented.

Joe Eccles

Change of tack could see Skelton back on top

Seeing brother Dan get so close to a first trainers' championship last season may have added some extra fire to the belly of Harry Skelton, who looks to be giving himself every chance of regaining the jockeys' title he claimed in the Covid-stricken season of 2020-21.

Doubles at Huntingdon, Market Rasen and Hereford last week took the rider's tally in the championship to 14 winners, which he has achieved at an incredible 35 per cent strike-rate.

That looks a sign of intent and a complete change of tack from the last campaign, when Skelton didn't have his first ride until August and hadn't accumulated the same number of rides (40) until midway through October.

Last season's runner-up Sean Bowen is sure to make a bold bid but has managed only half (nine) the number of winners he achieved in May last year, while Harry Cobden is unlikely to go searching for as many rides as he did to win the title. So 12-1 about Skelton winning a second championship could look big if he keeps this up through the summer.

He has already shown he has what it takes to be champion and will not fear putting in the hard yards – he had 240 rides in March and April when winning in 2021. His rivals may have a hard time stopping him.

Harry Wilson

