FeatureAnte-Post Angles
premium

I’m full of confidence for my Albany fancy - and don’t give up on Scotsman either

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor

With Royal Ascot on the horizon, the weekend’s racing wasn’t the kind to have major ante-post implications for the rest of the season, although I did think Israr’s performance at York was noteworthy.

He finished second behind Quickthorn on his first attempt over a mile and six furlongs, and it's possible he didn't quite get the trip – although the winner was given a very canny front-running ride from Jason Hart.

Israr has won only handicaps so far, but he is lightly raced and it would be no surprise to see this son of Taghrooda graduate to Group level as the season progresses and the ground softens a touch.

Published on 18 June 2023Last updated 18:13, 18 June 2023
