Newton Abbot's Tuesday card cancelled due to waterlogged track

Newton Abbot's clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said he was left with no choice but to cancel Tuesday’s meeting after heavy rainfall left the track waterlogged and unstable.

A total of 30mm of rain has fallen since Tuesday and despite the best efforts from course officials, a decision was made to call off the six-race card.

Loosemore said: “We had a wet week last week and a wet day on Friday. I went down for declarations this morning hoping to see improvement but there was none. We had one dry day and I wasn’t expecting miracles but I wanted to see some improvement.”

A dry couple of days leading up to Tuesday are expected, but Loosemore said that it would not be enough for racing to go ahead. He added: “Despite the fact we have two days of good forecast, it wasn’t going to get significantly better.

“It wouldn’t have been raceable tomorrow morning and that would not give us enough time to race on Tuesday. It’s unfortunate because we had a good Easter Saturday with a cracking meeting.”

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.