Newmarket Gallops
premium

Champion Stakes hero King Of Steel shows his mettle in preparation for Sandown return

Racing Post photographer Edward Whitaker stayed over after racing to be out at second lot to catch some action shots of Champion Stakes winner King Of Steel on the Limekilns where he covered 7f on the short gallop. 

King Of Steel on the Limekilns short gallop with a stablemate
King Of Steel on the Limekilns short gallop with a stablemate Credit: Edward Whitaker

Regular rider Raul de Silva was, as usual, all smiles before and after the workout despite his preferred venue of the round gallop being closed after 5mm of rain the previous day.

Amo Racing rider David Egan will no doubt have a first sit on the Roger Varian-trained four-year-old in the run-up to his intended comeback in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on May 23.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 4 May 2024inNewmarket Gallops

Last updated 15:22, 4 May 2024

