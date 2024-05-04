Champion Stakes hero King Of Steel shows his mettle in preparation for Sandown return
Racing Post photographer Edward Whitaker stayed over after racing to be out at second lot to catch some action shots of Champion Stakes winner King Of Steel on the Limekilns where he covered 7f on the short gallop.
Regular rider Raul de Silva was, as usual, all smiles before and after the workout despite his preferred venue of the round gallop being closed after 5mm of rain the previous day.
Amo Racing rider David Egan will no doubt have a first sit on the Roger Varian-trained four-year-old in the run-up to his intended comeback in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on May 23.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 4 May 2024inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated 15:22, 4 May 2024
- George Boughey filly lined up for Longchamp mission with top young jockey booked for first French Classic ride
- Outsider Lunar Eclipse could yet be a Qipco 1,000 Guineas player if the heavens open
- Sir Mark Prescott readies his string for action with progressive handicapper booked for Newcastle trip on Friday
- Lord North set for drop in trip in bet365 Mile at Sandown on Friday
- Derby hope Arabian Crown shines in Rowley Mile workout as Charlie Appleby lays out pre-Epsom plan
- George Boughey filly lined up for Longchamp mission with top young jockey booked for first French Classic ride
- Outsider Lunar Eclipse could yet be a Qipco 1,000 Guineas player if the heavens open
- Sir Mark Prescott readies his string for action with progressive handicapper booked for Newcastle trip on Friday
- Lord North set for drop in trip in bet365 Mile at Sandown on Friday
- Derby hope Arabian Crown shines in Rowley Mile workout as Charlie Appleby lays out pre-Epsom plan