'The people were defending their race' - racegoers praised after helping to stop Grand National protesters

The response of racegoers at Aintree on Saturday has been hailed after they played a part in helping to stop protesters who delayed the Grand National.

Some members of the crowd aided police and security staff in dealing with the problem posed by protestors which meant the National – subsequently won by Corach Rambler – went off nearly 15 minutes later than scheduled.

Merseyside Police said 118 people were arrested and issued a statement thanking those in attendance at Aintree for their patience.

How the public reacted to events was praised by proud LIverpudlian Mick Quinn, the former professional footballer who later became a trainer.

Protesters attempt to scale the fences at Aintree Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Quinn said: "I don't condone vigilante behaviour, but it's their race and the people of Liverpool are very proud of it.

"There was a time the race was on its knees with regards to a sponsor and it looked like petering out. It's been rejuvenated and revamped and is still the most exciting race in the world.

"As a spectacle, it takes your breath away and the Liverpool people are very proud of it. The meeting is massive in the calendar – for the people in the city it's their Royal Ascot.

"The people were defending their race. It showcases their city to however many hundreds of million people around the world and they don't want that spoiled.

"You could almost say Liverpool was brought back to life as a city when the race was brought back to life."

Quinn, who was based in Newmarket but stopped training in 2021, became captivated by the exploits of three-time National hero Red Rum in the 1970s.

He added: "They've modified the race and fences and tried to make it as safe as possible, but there are risks in any sport. We don't want any fatalities and I'm still proud of the race, as are many others in Liverpool.

"I was lucky being brought up in the 1970s with that great Liverpool team and Red Rum. I trained on the Flat, but he's my equine hero and that's why I'm still so passionate about the race. It was great to grow up when he was in his pomp and peak, and the race is a firm part of my upbringing and had an influence on me getting involved in the sport."

