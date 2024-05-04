Racing Post logo
'He'll prove it to the world in the next few weeks - he could be the best I’ve trained' - David Menuisier relishing Sunway Saint-Cloud date

Sunway: brilliant winner at Sandown on debut
Sunway: high hopes in Monday's Prix Greffulhe at Saint-CloudCredit: Edward Whitaker

David Menuisier says Sunway will prove how talented he is in Monday's Prix Greffulhe (4.25) and that he has the potential to become the best horse he has trained. 

The West Sussex trainer has already enjoyed Group 1 success with Danceteria and Wonderful Tonight, but believes his latest top-level scorer has the potential to surpass their achievements. 

Menuisier is confident the colt can leave last month's seasonal reappearance in the Prix la Force well behind him at Saint-Cloud when he returns to the scene of his Group 1 triumph in the Criterium International in October.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 4 May 2024inBritain

Last updated 15:30, 4 May 2024

