'He'll prove it to the world in the next few weeks - he could be the best I’ve trained' - David Menuisier relishing Sunway Saint-Cloud date
David Menuisier says Sunway will prove how talented he is in Monday's Prix Greffulhe (4.25) and that he has the potential to become the best horse he has trained.
The West Sussex trainer has already enjoyed Group 1 success with Danceteria and Wonderful Tonight, but believes his latest top-level scorer has the potential to surpass their achievements.
Menuisier is confident the colt can leave last month's seasonal reappearance in the Prix la Force well behind him at Saint-Cloud when he returns to the scene of his Group 1 triumph in the Criterium International in October.
Published on 4 May 2024inBritain
Last updated 15:30, 4 May 2024
- Champion Stakes hero King Of Steel shows his mettle in preparation for Sandown return
- Leading jumps owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede appoint Bryony Frost as new retained rider in France
- Aidan O'Brien talks City Of Troy, Ylang Ylang and more in an interview with Paul Kealy
- The King and Queen appointed joint-patrons of the Jockey Club
- First Classic of the season set to be run on good ground after rain hits first day of Guineas weekend at Newmarket
