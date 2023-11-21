Lilly Pinchin in dreamland after riding out her claim at Fakenham

Lilly Pinchin headed to Fakenham with three live chances of riding out her claim but had to wait until the last of them before reaching the magic number of 75 winners.

The 24-year-old struck with 7-4 favourite My Gift To You in the 2m5f novice handicap chase despite a dodgy jump at the last by the James Owen-trained five-year-old.

Pinchin was quick to pay tribute to the array of people who helped her achieve the landmark.

She said: "I'm so grateful for all the support from trainers, friends and family along the way and I'm glad I've finally got it done. I must make special mention of Charlie Longsdon, who gave me a chance after I broke my back when no-one would give me a ride. I started out with Fergal O'Brien, who got me going, and I must also thank Richard Hobson and of course James Owen, for whom I ride out once a week."

The landmark win came after Pinchin had been out of luck in the preceding two races. She finished second on 11-10 favourite Guguss Collonges in the 3m conditional jockeys' handicap chase and third on 4-1 shot Star Legend in the 2m7½f novice handicap hurdle.

Pinchin was presented with a bottle of Norfolk Gin by the racecourse to mark her achievement.

Owen said: "Well done to Lilly. She's a strong jockey as well as a very good one. She'll get plenty of chances from me and is very much a team player. We came here with two live chances for Lilly and we're glad to be involved."

