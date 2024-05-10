Charlie Liverton resigns as chief executive of the Racehorse Owners Association

Charlie Liverton has resigned as chief executive of the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) "to pursue other opportunities" after more than eight years in the role.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Louise Norman had been put in temporary charge of the ROA, with president Charlie Parker stating Liverton had been signed off since Aintree with a back problem.

Norman, the ROA's head of ownership, has been installed as interim chief executive but there was no news on the search for a permanent successor to Liverton.

Liverton said that the role at the ROA had been "an enormous privilege" and that he had been grateful to have been part of the organisation.

He added: "After eight years in which we've strengthened the ROA through improved governance, investment in technology, and put the voice of owners at the heart of industry discussions and decision-making, now is the right time to step away and pursue other opportunities.

"I wish the board, and all of its members every success for the future. However, I would like to give the greatest praise of all to the team at the ROA who are the bedrock of the association.

"Throughout the past eight years, they have all shown incredible support, resilience and empathy to meet the ever-changing needs of owners. Without their dedication, the ROA would not be the organisation it is today."

Charlie Liverton, pictured with jockey Daryl Jacob, took up his position as ROA chief executive in January 2016 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Liverton took up his position as ROA chief executive in January 2016, having previously spent seven years at Neptune Investment Management.

He had been racing manager to owner Robin Geffen, having previously had roles in racing including spells as pupil assistant trainer to Major Dick Hern and Richard Hannon snr.

Aside from his role as chief executive of the ROA, Liverton was a member of the sport's commercial committee, the body set up as part of British racing's reformed governance restructure that advises the BHA board on commercial matters, the industry programme group and the BHA's racing committee.

The leadership at the ROA has come under fire in the recent past, with discontented members having called for the resignation of Liverton and Parker amid criticism that the organisation was not representing owners' interests.

Following the news of Liverton's departure, Parker said: "The ROA board would like to thank Charlie for his contributions over a number of years to both the ROA itself and the wider racing industry."

Norman joined the ROA as part of its executive in January 2020 after 20 years working for Weatherbys where she worked primarily in the VAT services area before heading up the racing banking team there as senior manager.

Parker expressed full support for Norman, adding: "The board and I are delighted, and fully supportive of Louise stepping into the role of interim CEO. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the industry with her, not just from her head of ownership role with the ROA, but from her previous roles."

Speaking about her appointment, Norman said: "I am very excited to take on this role and lead the ROA's efforts to ensure owners remain paramount in every decision made across the industry.

"I look forward to working closely with the excellent team at the ROA as we develop our strategy on behalf of our members, ensuring their voices are heard, amplified, and considered and that the value of owners is understood."

