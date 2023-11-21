'He was one of the best' - Philip Hobbs pays tribute after stable star Thyme Hill dies from gallops injury

Thyme Hill suffered a fatal injury on the gallops on Tuesday morning, with Philip Hobbs hailing the three-time Grade 1 winner as "one of the best" he has trained during his career.

The nine-year-old has been the stable flagbearer for Hobbs in recent years, competing at the top level in every season he has been in training and striking in the Challow and Liverpool Hurdle along with landing the Kauto Star Novices' Chase last December.

He never won at the Cheltenham Festival but finished a fine second to Flooring Porter in the 2022 Stayers' Hurdle and was ante-post favourite for the race the previous year before being pulled out days before the race. He also went close at jump racing's biggest fixture in the Albert Bartlett and Champion Bumper.

Following a fourth-placed effort at Wetherby at the start of the month, he was being prepared for the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury next Friday.

Hobbs, who took out a joint licence with his long-time assistant Johnson White in March, ranked Thyme Hill in the same company as Rooster Booster, Flagship Uberalles and Defi Du Seuil as standouts from his Sandhill Stables.

He said: "It's really sad, he's been brilliant for the yard for such a long time. He certainly would rank up there with some of our best horses over the years.

"I suppose the highlight would have to be his Grade 1 at Aintree. He's been a bit unlucky at Cheltenham a few times but he's been a great horse for us for so many years."

Thyme Hill: finished third, fourth, second and eighth in four runs at the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Owned by the England and Heywood families, Thyme Hill was among Britain's most exciting young talents when he burst onto the scene with an excellent third behind Envoi Allen in the 2019 Champion Bumper and he completed a novice hurdle hat-trick the following winter with victory in the Challow.

That resulted in him being sent off the 4-1 favourite for the Albert Bartlett on his return to the festival, where he finished fourth to Monkfish after suffering interference.

The son of Kayf Tara had the scope to go chasing but a switch to fences was delayed to try and make him into a leading staying hurdler and he delivered in his first test to lower the colours of Paisley Park in the 2020 Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. That rival would exact his revenge a month later in a thrilling finish to the Long Walk.

A third clash in the Stayers' Hurdle did not take place as he pulled a muscle in the build up but a month later he recorded his biggest success to land the Liverpool Hurdle under Tom O'Brien.

Thyme Hill: won three Grade 1 races Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Thyme Hill did get his chance in the Stayers' Hurdle in 2022 where he found only Flooring Porter too good. He switched to chasing last season, when he won at Exeter and streaked 15 lengths clear in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton. That would prove to be his final victory.

He won eight races from 20 starts, amassing £420,557 in prize-money.

