Galopin Des Champs and State Man on course for comeback runs - who is entered to take them on?
Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs could face eight rivals, including a rematch with Punchestown conqueror Fastorslow, after he remained in contention to make his comeback in the John Durkan Memorial Chase (2.30) on Sunday.
The Willie Mullins-trained star is set to start his campaign again in the 2m4f Grade 1, having landed the race last year before taking victory in the Irish Gold Cup and impressively beating Bravemansgame in the Cheltenham Festival highlight in March.
He suffered a shock defeat on his final run last season when runner-up in the Punchestown Gold Cup to Fastorslow, who is also in line to make his comeback on Sunday for trainer Martin Brassil.
Galopin Des Champs is one of five possibles for Mullins in the John Durkan. The Closutton trainer has also left in Appreciate It, Asterion Forlonge, Blue Lord and Stattler.
Down Royal Champion Chase third Conflated could run for Gordon Elliott alongside stablemate Farouk D'Alene, while the Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite is also engaged.
Last year's winner State Man and brilliant Ballymore Novices' Hurdle scorer Impaire Et Passe have both been left in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle (2.35) on Saturday.
State Man was a four-time Grade 1 winner last season, losing only to Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle, but might have a formidable opponent in stablemate Impaire Et Passe, who also has the option of the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on December 3.
Mullins has also left in Ashroe Diamond and Echoes In Rain, while Elliott has the other three possibles among the seven entries.
Grade 1-winning novice Irish Point, who made a successful return at Down Royal this month, could represent Elliott, along with Pied Piper and Fils D'Oudairies.
Dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter could face eight rivals on his second start over fences in the 3m Grade 2 novice chase on Saturday (1.23), while six could contest the Grade 2 Craddockstown Novice Chase (1.55) on Sunday.
Morgiana Hurdle confirmations
- Fils D'Oudairies Gordon Elliott
- Impaire Et Passe Willie Mullins
- Irish Point Gordon Elliott
- Pied Piper Gordon Elliott
- Ashroe Diamond Willie Mullins
- Echoes In Rain Willie Mullins
- State Man Willie Mullins
John Durkan Memorial Chase confirmations
- Appreciate It Willie Mullins
- Asterion Forlonge Willie Mullins
- Blue Lord Willie Mullins
- Conflated Gordon Elliott
- Farouk D'Alene Gordon Elliott
- Fastorslow Martin Brassil
- French Dynamite Mouse Morris
- Galopin Des Champs Willie Mullins
- Stattler Willie Mullins
Nicky Henderson: Shishkin will almost certainly run at Ascot rather than in the Betfair Chase
Who wins the Betfair Chase? Assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the big-race contenders
Cotswold Chase an option for Gerri Colombe with Gordon Elliott expecting 'big improvement'
