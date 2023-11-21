Galopin Des Champs and State Man on course for comeback runs - who is entered to take them on?

Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs could face eight rivals, including a rematch with Punchestown conqueror Fastorslow , after he remained in contention to make his comeback in the John Durkan Memorial Chase (2.30 ) on Sunday.

The Willie Mullins-trained star is set to start his campaign again in the 2m4f Grade 1, having landed the race last year before taking victory in the Irish Gold Cup and impressively beating Bravemansgame in the Cheltenham Festival highlight in March.

He suffered a shock defeat on his final run last season when runner-up in the Punchestown Gold Cup to Fastorslow, who is also in line to make his comeback on Sunday for trainer Martin Brassil.

Galopin Des Champs is one of five possibles for Mullins in the John Durkan. The Closutton trainer has also left in Appreciate It, Asterion Forlonge, Blue Lord and Stattler.

Down Royal Champion Chase third Conflated could run for Gordon Elliott alongside stablemate Farouk D'Alene, while the Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite is also engaged.

Last year's winner State Man and brilliant Ballymore Novices' Hurdle scorer Impaire Et Passe have both been left in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle (2.35 ) on Saturday.

State Man: on course for the Morgiana this weekend

State Man was a four-time Grade 1 winner last season, losing only to Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle, but might have a formidable opponent in stablemate Impaire Et Passe, who also has the option of the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on December 3.

Mullins has also left in Ashroe Diamond and Echoes In Rain, while Elliott has the other three possibles among the seven entries.

Grade 1-winning novice Irish Point, who made a successful return at Down Royal this month, could represent Elliott, along with Pied Piper and Fils D'Oudairies.

Dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter could face eight rivals on his second start over fences in the 3m Grade 2 novice chase on Saturday (1.23 ), while six could contest the Grade 2 Craddockstown Novice Chase (1.55 ) on Sunday.

Morgiana Hurdle confirmations

Fils D'Oudairies Gordon Elliott

Impaire Et Passe Willie Mullins

Irish Point Gordon Elliott

Pied Piper Gordon Elliott

Ashroe Diamond Willie Mullins

Echoes In Rain Willie Mullins

State Man Willie Mullins

John Durkan Memorial Chase confirmations

Appreciate It Willie Mullins

Asterion Forlonge Willie Mullins

Blue Lord Willie Mullins

Conflated Gordon Elliott

Farouk D'Alene Gordon Elliott

Fastorslow Martin Brassil

French Dynamite Mouse Morris

Galopin Des Champs Willie Mullins

Stattler Willie Mullins

