Trainer forced to shut yard until June after rapeseed oil crops in neighbouring farm cause 'strange performances'

Jane Williams has closed her stable for a month due to poor performances believed to be caused by the effects of rapeseed oil crops in a neighbouring farm.

The trainer, based in Devon, wrote to owners on Friday morning and withdrew the yard's three declared runners at Warwick this weekend. It comes after a number of disappointing efforts in the last fortnight, including a third-placed finish for 7-4 chance Excelero in a Kempton novice hurdle, while the 100-30 shot Jupiter Allen finished weakly despite travelling strongly at Stratford on Thursday night.

Rapeseed oil crops caused issues in Ireland last year with Harley Dunne forced to relocate his point-to-point stable and Flat trainer James McAuley also reporting his string were in a "bad way", as well as riders reporting headaches after riding work due to the smell.

While a valuable crop, it causes respiratory issues in horses and Williams and her vet are awaiting confirmation it has been the main factor behind her 21-day drought from ten runners.

'It's a huge irritant'



The crop has been grown for the first time in a field that borders the stable on three sides but, following discussions with her neighbouring farmer, Williams has been told it will not be grown again next year.

"It's a respiratory thing, it's an allergy and it's a huge irritant. It's quite potent and I think it just inflames their lungs," said Williams. "The stuff has been in flower for four or five weeks now and you can smell it in the yard.

"It's the first year we've had this problem and we've spoken to the farmer and this year is a one-off, he doesn't intend on growing it again. It should be finished by the end of May, as it's already showing signs of wilting.

"Our horses usually finish their races off but there's been a few strange performances. Excelero ran 20lb below his best and David [Noonan, stable jockey] said he wasn't sat on the same horse. Jupiter Allen was a real shocker – we thought he was going to win. One minute he was in command and then you're thinking what's happened here.

"We'll close the yard until the end of the month and review it then. It's difficult because the horses don't show it – we've won a load of best turned outs in the last few weeks."

The yard's next runner is hoped to come on June 1 and the closure has come off the back of a good season in which Williams enjoyed 18 winners.

"It was a good season, especially with our four-year-olds who did particularly well," added Williams. "We had fewer runners last season, mostly because of the ground, as I try to avoid heavy ground."

