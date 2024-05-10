Jockey William Easterby hospitalised after fatal faller causes race to be voided at Market Rasen

Jockey William Easterby was concussed and is suspected to have broken a collarbone after suffering a fall aboard the ill-fated Betty Baloo in a race which was subsequently voided.

Tim Easterby, the jockey's father and horse's trainer, reported the rider was being taken to hospital for a scan following the incident.

He was aboard the six-time winner who came down when trailing in the 3m handicap chase at the first fence. Runners then completed a full lap of the track before flags were raised to stop the race as Betty Baloo was attended to by raceday vets.

The amateur jockey was stretchered off the track before being taken to hospital. The incident led to a ten-minute delay to racing.

Tim Easterby said: “William is on his way to hospital. He was concussed but he came round and he was talking when he went into the ambulance. They think he has broken his collarbone. He's going to have a scan.”

Easterby has ridden 40 winners under rules on the Flat and over jumps and is a crucial part of his father's training business. He is also a leading name in the northern point-to-point ranks as a trainer-rider.

A stewards' inquiry was held into the decision to void the race and the report read: "An enquiry was held to consider the circumstances surrounding the deployment of the ‘stop race’ flag following an injury to a runner just past the winning post on the first circuit. The clerk of the course, racecourse executive, veterinary officer were interviewed.

"The clerk of the course explained that after a runner was injured on the first circuit there was insufficient room for the runners to pass safely, the decision was made in conjunction with the head groundsman to initiate the stop race procedure and deploy the stop race flag. The stewards declared the race void."

