Nicky Henderson: Shishkin will almost certainly run at Ascot rather than in the Betfair Chase

Nicky Henderson has said Shishkin “will almost certainly” make his seasonal reappearance in Ascot’s 1965 Chase on Saturday, rather than lining up in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on the same day.

The nine-year-old ended last season with success over 3m1f in the Aintree Bowl but the Lambourn trainer believes starting his star chaser over a slightly shorter distance this campaign is the obvious option with the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day the primary objective.

Henderson said: "I think he’d almost certainly go to Ascot. I don’t think it’d take a rocket scientist to work out that two-mile-five furlongs on decent ground at Ascot is more preferable than three-and-a-quarter miles at Haydock in heavy.

"He’s all very well and we’re really happy. I think it’s purely a prep race for the King George, but we want to win it. It makes sense to go the short distance on the better ground and it suits everyone."

Henderson added that Shishkin could sport cheekpieces for the first time in the Grade 2 event, having tested them on him during some of his work at home.

He said: “It’s very possible he may have cheekpieces on. I think everyone has been telling me to do that for a long time. We’ve schooled him in them, but I can’t say it’s changed a horse from being slow to fast – it’ll just help him keep his mind on it.“He’s in very good form and Nico has been happy with him. He’s schooled well and I’m sure it’s the right race for him – the timing is right.”

The six-time Grade 1-winner has transitioned into a staying chaser since being pulled up when favourite for the 2022 Champion Chase and then finishing an underwhelming third in the Tingle Creek on his reappearance last season.

Shishkin responded by thrashing Pic D'Orhy – who looks set to be his main rival this weekend – by 16 lengths when upped to 2m5f in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase in February and was a fast-finishing second behind Envoi Allen in the Ryanair after a mixed round of jumping at the Cheltenham Festival.

Shishkin pulls clear of Pic D'Orhy in the Ascot Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

His stamina was again tested when upped in trip once more at Aintree in April, an examination he passed with flying colours when collaring Ahoy Senor in the final furlong.

Paddy Power make Shishkin the 4-6 favourite to begin his season with a victory. Spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Shishkin was very good on his first start over three miles at Aintree, but you can understand why Nicky Henderson might not want to take on Bravemansgame over that trip at Haydock on his first start of the campaign, especially as the latter has already had a pipe opener, and Shishkin is now odds-on to make a winning bow at Ascot.”

1965 Chase (1.30 Ascot, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 4-6 Shishkin, 13-8 Pic D’Orhy, 6 Dashel Drasher, 10 Thunder Rock, 14 Minella Drama, 25 Straw Fan Jack

