Jango Baie and Lulamba handed Saturday targets - and who catches the eye in the William Hill Hurdle?

William Hill Denman Chase, 2,10 Newbury

Britain's shortest-priced cont.nder for next month's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup is set to take his final step on the road to the festival in a potential clash with Haiti Couleurs in the Denman Chase.

Jango Baie was only beaten by half a length in fourth in the pulsating finish to the King George last time and that performance did not do his Gold Cup prospects any harm.

Trainer Nicky Henderson had considered last month's Cotswold Chase for Jango Baie, but this race has proved an ideal stepping stone to the festival highlight with four Denman Chase winners going on to Cheltenham glory the following month.

Last year's Arkle winner appears to have the stamina for three miles and beyond and could face a thorough test with Irish and Welsh Grand National winner Haiti Couleurs among five potential rivals, with Cotswold runner-up L'Homme Presse also handed an entry.

Bet Smarter With Oddschecker Kingmaker Novices' Chase, 1.50 Warwick / William Hill Game Spirit Chase, 2.45 Newbury

On what promises to be a key day for Seven Barrows, Nicky Henderson has given Arkle favourite Lulamba a choice of options between Newbury and Warwick.

A winner of five of his six starts, Lulamba is two from two over fences after following up his debut win at Exeter with a Grade 1 success in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown.

The five-year-old could move into open company in the Game Spirit, where the opposition could include last year's winner Master Chewy, or stick with the novices in the Kingmaker, where his main rival could be Grade 2 winner Steel Ally.

Henderson opted for the Game Spirit with past star novices Altior and Sprinter Sacre, who followed up in the Arkle a few weeks later.

William Hill Hurdle, 3.20 Newbury

This Warren Greatrex-trained six-year-old has looked a standout candidate for a race previously known as the Betfair Hurdle in two starts this season.

He probably would have won on his seasonal debut at Ascot had he not made a mistake at the last, but he showed he was a winner waiting to happen next time when turning the tables on Dance And Glance at Sandown.

The form has been boosted since and All In You's hold up style should be well-suited to a big field and strongly-run race. Furthermore, it's worth noting that on the Flat at Longchamp he beat Presage Nocturne at Longchamp, who went on to win a Group race and started favourite for the Melbourne Cup in November.

William Hill Racing Epic Boosts Novices' Hurdle, 1.00 Newbury

Fantasy World in the sales ring before being sold for 600,000gns Credit: Tattersalls

This juvenile, who is priced at no bigger than a standout 12-1 for next month's JCB Triumph Hurdle, could make his jumps debut for Nicky Henderson at Newbury on Saturday.

A three-time winner on the Flat for Andrew Balding, including at Listed level at Ascot in October, Fantasy World has reportedly schooled well under Nico de Boinville at Seven Barrows in the build-up to his first start over hurdles.

He carries the colours of the Bamfords, having been bought for 600,000gns last October, and will be looking to put himself in the picture for Cheltenham.

William Hill Racing Bet Builder Beacons, 4.30 Newbury

Bass Hunter winning at Ascot in December Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A promising type for trainer Chris Gordon, the unbeaten Bass Hunter is in line for a third bumper start at Newbury on Saturday.

The six-year-old is priced at a general 16-1 for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham after winning a Listed bumper at Ascot in December. He has course form at Newbury, having won by eight lengths on his debut a month earlier.

Gordon, who had been looking at last month's Winter Million bumper at Windsor, appears keen to get another run into Bass Hunter before the big spring festivals.

