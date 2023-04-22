'I'll have a quiet few weeks' - Harry Skelton's season ends early with shoulder injury

Harry Skelton's season has ended early with the former champion jump jockey set for a spell on the sidelines after a fall at Cheltenham this week.

Skelton suffered a shoulder injury when Heltenham fell early in the Grade 2 Silver Trophy Handicap Chase on Wednesday, and although he has not broken any bones, he will sit out a couple of weeks after seeing a specialist on Friday.

He said: "I went to see the specialist and it was all okay, thankfully. It's not the best to miss out, but it's where we are and I'll have a quiet few weeks out now.

"I've been lucky with not getting too many injuries for a good few years, but it's just part and parcel of the game."

As the British season ends at Sandown next Saturday, Skelton will not be able to ride a third successive century of winners in a season, finishing on 96 victories.

Harry Skelton and brother Dan enjoyed Grade 1 success this season with Protektorat (blue cap) in the Betfair Chase Credit: Grossick Racing

The leading rider enjoyed a golden spell on three successive Saturdays in November and early December, winning the Betfair Chase on Protektorat for his brother Dan, the Coral Gold Cup with Le Milos and the Becher Chase with Ashtown Lad.

He enjoyed Cheltenham Festival success with Langer Dan in the Coral Cup and a big-race double on Grand National day with West Balboa and Midnight River.

"It's been a great season and it was really good to get some big winners, especially that run in the early part of the campaign and to do what we did at Aintree last week as well," he added. "I'll have a bit of down time now before returning in the new season."

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.