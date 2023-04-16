'Lucky' Johnny Burke escapes from nasty Grand National fall with only a broken arm

Jockey Johnny Burke is set for a spell on the sidelines after breaking his arm in Saturday's Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Burke was riding Sam Brown for Anthony Honeyball when the 11-year-old fell at the 15th fence.

He was taken to hospital and is awaiting a conversation with the BHA's medical adviser Jerry Hill before his next steps become clearer.

"He's broken his arm – the lower arm," Burke's agent Gordy Clarkson said on Sunday. "He's going to have to speak to Jerry Hill to see if he needs an operation, but he's back home. Looking at the fall in slow motion, I think he's lucky."

Due to ride at Wincanton on Sunday, Burke, who captured the Paddy Power Gold Cup on the Jamie Snowden-trained Ga Law in November, partnered 63 winners in Britain last season and might, before his injury, have had his eyes on eclipsing that after registering 55 this term.

His weighing-room colleague Jordan Nailor will also be out of action for a while after falling from Beauport in Aintree's 3m1f handicap chase, which took place just before the National.

Beauport (left): fell at Aintree leaving Jordan Nailor injured Credit: John Grossick

Clarkson added: "Jordan went to hospital as well, but he's out now and back home too. He's broken a cheekbone, an eye socket and his collarbone. He needs to be assessed in the next few days to see what he needs to have done."

Max Kendrick is also managed by Clarkson, who said: "He's also going to have a few weeks off. He's broken a bone in his neck. He did it last week and it had been hurting, so he went for an x-ray the other day and they found a little fracture."

Like Sam Brown, Cape Gentleman did not complete the National course, being pulled up just before halfway before being taken for further checks.

"He's in theatre at the moment and he's going for an operation, but he's going to be saved," his trainer Shark Hanlon said on Sunday morning. "He's at a local equine hospital in Liverpool and was very comfortable last night. His racing career is over, but he should be okay and credit to the owner Pierre Manigault.

"They initially said the horse might not make it because they thought the tendon was severed, but the owner said no, so the horse will hopefully come back to Ireland with me for six months before going to America for his retirement and a good life."

