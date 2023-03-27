'They're doing an unbelievable job' - Callum Bewley hails Jack Berry House during 'frozen' shoulder injury recovery

Northern-based jockey Callum Bewley has hailed the work of the Injured Jockeys' Fund's Jack Berry House during his recovery from a dislocated shoulder that has disrupted his season.

Bewley has not ridden on the track since January after a schooling fall and had complications with an injury which took the tendons off his shoulder.

Bewley, who has been treated at the centre in Malton, said: "It's been a while and it was more complicated than I initially thought – I ended up getting a frozen shoulder.

"It wasn't like a usual dislocation in that it went downwards to all the tendons off my shoulder. As you can imagine, I was in a sling for so long and as the tendons were put back to where they should be, it froze.

"It's not the time you'd want an injury, but you can't rush it and Jack Berry House have been doing an unbelievable job in putting me right."

Callum Bewley partners the popular Aye Right to victory in the 2021 Rehearsal Chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Bewley, who has ridden eight winners this season, had formed a partnership with the progressive Sounds Russian, winning on three of their six starts together. Sounds Russian ran well until being brought down by the fall of Ahoy Senor in the Cheltenham Gold Cup this month when ridden by Sean Quinlan.

Bewley added about the injury: "These things happen, unfortunately, but plenty of owners and trainers have been showing me support. They've been on the phone and asking me how I'm doing, and I'll have some nice horses to come back to.

"I'm just going to be working away, getting my shoulder back to 100 per cent to come back and ride winners."

Bewley rode a career-best 21 winners in the 2016-17 season and enjoyed big-race glory on the popular Aye Right, who was successful in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle in 2021.

