'We're very happy to go that route' - Inisherin camp confirm intention to supplement Sandy Lane winner for Commonwealth Cup

The team behind Saturday’s impressive Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes winner Inisherin have confirmed their intention to supplement the son of Shamardal for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on June 21.

Inisherin heads the betting for the Group 1 sprint at 4-1 with Coral following his three-and-three-quarter-length success at Haydock, where he lowered the colours of the previously unbeaten Vandeek.

The Kevin Ryan-trained three-year-old was taken out of the St James’s Palace Stakes on Tuesday – his sole entry at the royal meeting – with owner-breeder Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum keen to add the 2,000 Guineas sixth to the Commonwealth Cup at a cost of £46,000 on June 15.

Sheikh Obaid will have a strong hand in the race as he owns another leading hope in the Karl Burke-trained Elite Status, who is a 7-1 shot after winning the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury on his return this month.

Adam Ryan, assistant to his father Kevin, said: “The Commonwealth Cup is the plan – it’s the obvious route to go down after that performance. When you run in a trial and win impressively like that, it looks the right call.

“Sheikh Obaid also has Elite Status in the race, so there was a query over whether he wanted to supplement Inisherin or not, but that is the way he would like to go and we’re very happy to be going that way.”

Inisherin recorded the highest Racing Post Rating in the Sandy Lane since Hello Youmzain – also trained by Ryan – beat Calyx in 2019. Hello Youmzain finished third in the Commonwealth Cup, while last year’s Sandy Lane scorer Little Big Bear went on to finish second to Shaquille. Quiet Reflection is the only Sandy Lane winner to follow up in the Commonwealth Cup since the latter race’s inauguration in 2015.

Inisherin’s success provided another boost to the 2,000 Guineas form on the same day that Newmarket second Rosallion and third Haatem sealed a one-two for Richard Hannon in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

Ryan added: “He was very impressive at Haydock and has come out of the race well.

“He ran very well in the Guineas on just his third start and there’s no such thing as a bad Guineas. The form is already working out.

"He showed plenty of speed dropping back in trip on Saturday and put the race to bed nicely. He made his debut in September so has made plenty of progress in a short period of time and it looks like there could be more to come. With more experience over this six-furlong trip he should only get better.”

Inisherin has a long-range entry in the My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket on July 13 and is third in the betting at a general 10-1.

Commonwealth Cup (3.05 Royal Ascot, June 21)

Coral: 4 Inisherin (needs supplementing), 5 River Tiber, Vandeek, 6 Bucanero Fuerte, Elite Status, 10 Jasour, Starlust, 12 bar.

