'He's not showing the same sparkle' - Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers retired by Simon and Ed Crisford

Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers has been retired by Simon and Ed Crisford. Algiers was scratched from the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile with a minor foot issue in November and was being prepared for another winter in Dubai after missing out at Santa Anita.

However, the seven-year-old, who landed two rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge before chasing home Ushba Tesoro in the Dubai World Cup in March, will not return to Meydan for this year’s Dubai Carnival.

Crisford snr said in a statement on X: “Unfortunately Algiers is not showing the same sparkle in his work and we have decided to retire him.

“He was a very consistent horse who loved Meydan. He showed his brilliance in Rounds 1 and 2 of the Al Maktoum Challenge before running a close second in the Dubai World Cup.

“He will now enjoy a very happy retirement and I would like to thank his owners Sultan Ali and Hamdan bin Sultan Ali Alsabousi for their support.”

Algiers began his career with Andre Fabre and landed Listed races at Saint-Cloud and Compiegne for his owner-breeder Godolphin before joining Crisford in December 2021.

Algiers won the Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile on just his second start for Crisford and struck on his first start since a gelding operation at York in October 2022.

The son of Shamardal was narrowly beaten in Lingfield’s Listed Churchill Stakes a month later, before the Crisfords' decision to campaign him in Dubai at the start of last season paid off with two victories at Meydan.

Algiers earned £2,513,145 in prize-money having won seven of his 22 starts, the last of which came when finishing second under Robert Havlin in the Grade 3 Durham Cup Stakes at Woodbine in October.

