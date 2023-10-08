'He was a little bit rusty' - Algiers beaten on reappearance in Grade 3 Durham Cup at Woodbine

Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers was beaten on his reappearance in the Grade 3 Durham Cup at Woodbine as Artie's Storm ran down the short-priced favourite in the closing strides.

Algiers, who was initially pencilled in for the Grade 2 Woodward Stakes at Aqueduct last Saturday but was rerouted after the rain turned conditions testing and caused it to be moved, raced prominently under Robert Havlin but took time to find a clear passage in the home stretch and finished second.

"He was a little bit rusty," Havlin said. "I jumped to try and go forward and the one on my outside had me pretty tight on the fence. I was worried he was going to be a bit keen if he didn't disappear so I decided to drop in behind him.

"The fractions really slowed up then and by the time I got any daylight I just ran out of track. It was a good first run back though, he just took a while to pick up and he's used to longer straights than that. I'm not too disappointed."

Algiers hadn't been seen since finishing second to Ushba Tesoro at Meydan in March and before the race his joint-trainer Ed Crisford had indicated the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile was his long-term target at Santa Anita on November 4.

Paddy Power pushed him out to 8-1 (from 6) for that target following his defeat, while he can also be supported at 25-1 for the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Emma-Jayne Wilson, who conjured a powerful late surge from Artie's Storm to secure victory, will partner British Royalty in the feature Canadian International on Sunday.

