Frankie Dettori, Vincent Ho and Hayley Turner among Shergar Cup headliners

Shergar Cup regulars Frankie Dettori and Hayley Turner are among four captains to have been named for the Dubai Duty Free-sponsored team challenge at Ascot on August 12.

Dettori will be joined by Olivier Peslier on the European team, reviving memories of the last time racing's greatest showman lifted the trophy in 2014, while Kazakh-born Bauyrzhan Murzabayev – a four-time champion jockey in Germany and this season stable number one to Andre Fabre – completes the line-up.

Turner will be competing in the Shergar Cup for a record-extending 16th time and will seek to become the first rider to land a third Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle as the leading jockey at the meeting.

She will once again captain the Girls team, which also includes Hollie Doyle and Shergar Cup debutant Saffie Osborne.

Vincent Ho won on Power Of Darkness during his only previous appearance at the Shergar Cup Credit: Mark Cranham

Vincent Ho returns four years after his sole previous appearance when starring for the winning Rest of the World team in 2019. Since then the international profile of the jockey who has guided three-time Hong Kong Horse of the Year Golden Sixty to nine Group 1 victories has risen dramatically, and he captains the internationals this season.

Joining him on the Rest of the World team will be Brazil's Joao Moreira, who won more than 1,200 races and four jockeys' titles during his career in Hong Kong and who, like Dettori, is on something of a global farewell tour. Japan's Kazuo Yokoyama – best known as the rider of multiple Group 1-winner Titleholder – makes his British debut, 12 months after younger brother Takeshi rode in the Shergar Cup.

Arc winner Luke Morris will lead Tom Marquand and Declan McDonogh for the Britain and Ireland team, which was successful 12 months ago.

“Frankie is captaining Europe as part of his farewell tour, while it’s great to welcome back Vincent Ho, who has made such an impression when riding in the UK previously," said Nick Smith, Ascot's director of racing and public affairs. “We're also excited to have Joao Moreira pencilled in for his third Shergar Cup appearance, in what could be his final year in the saddle."

Smith added: "Of course, no Shergar Cup would be complete without Hayley Turner, who has such a tremendous record at Ascot and is synonymous with this event."

