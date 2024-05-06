Ollie Sangster hopeful of strong season despite stable star Shuwari ruled out until autumn
Ollie Sangster does not expect Shuwari to return until at least the autumn but has confidence his team can deliver throughout the spring and summer in the absence of his stable star.
The three-year-old, who has won two of her four starts and was second in last year's Group 1 bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket, suffered a setback last month and was unable to take her chance in Sunday's 1,000 Guineas.
The daughter of New Bay holds an entry for the Irish equivalent later this month, but Sangster said on Sunday it could be a number of months before she returns to the track.
Published on 6 May 2024inBritain
Last updated 12:40, 6 May 2024
