'There's more to come' - David Loughnane expects further improvement from filly bidding for seventh consecutive win

Sparks Fly: completed a six-timer at Ayr and has options available as she seeks a seventh win
Sparks Fly: completed a six-timer at Ayr and has options available as she seeks a seventh winCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Sparks Fly's bid for a seventh successive win in the space of three months may have to wait until next week despite being declared to run at Newbury on Saturday, but trainer David Loughnane is convinced she has yet to reach anywhere near her ceiling. 

Owned and bred by Dave Lowe, Sparks Fly did not make her debut until this year but, having won for the first time on her sixth start at Windsor in April, she has put together a spectacular winning run, climbing 39lb in the ratings to an official handicap mark of 98 after completing a six-race unbeaten run at Ayr earlier this month.   

Having entered Sparks Fly for Saturday's 0-95 handicap over a mile at Newbury before she was reassessed by the handicapper, Loughnane declared the three-year-old on Thursday but felt she was an unlikely runner with soft ground her preference. 

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 20 July 2023Last updated 15:00, 20 July 2023
