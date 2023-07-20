Frankie Dettori auction of trophies and racing memorabilia attracts 'unprecedented' prices and worldwide interest

Frankie Dettori 's trophy for winning last month's Oaks aboard Soul Sister has topped an online auction of racing memorabilia from the soon-to-retire jockey's collection.

More than 120 of the rider's most coveted trophies and awards from his illustrious career were auctioned at Cheffins and are estimated to have totalled in excess of £75,000 when the sale closed on Tuesday.

The global reach of Dettori was clear to see as the unique collection of saddles, riding boots, and even the scales gifted to him by fellow riding legend Steve Cauthen, attracted winning bids from Britain, Ireland, Italy and elsewhere in mainland Europe, as well as the US, Australia, Hong Kong, Macau and Japan.

Dettori's Oaks trophy fetched £5,000 and will be staying in Britain, while a set of royal blue Godolphin silks were snapped up by a collector in Japan for £4,600.

Other items to attract fierce competition included the 2014 Emir's Trophy from Qatar, which realised £3,200, while Dettori's association with Royal Ascot also sparked interest, with saddlecloths commemorating his 60th and 70th winners at the meeting both making in excess of £2,000.

A saddlecloth for Frankie Dettori's 70th Royal Ascot winner was among the lots

A proportion of the proceeds from the sale is earmarked for donation to Direct Aid For Africa, the charity founded and run for many years by the late Barney Curley, an early mentor to Dettori and longtime friend until his death in 2021.

Dettori and wife Catherine decided to auction part of his huge collection as they plan to scale down on accommodation once the 52-year-old hangs up his riding boots for good in November of this year, with their luxury Newmarket mansion available to rent.

Speaking on behalf of the Cambridge-based auction house Cheffins, deputy saleroom manager Harriet Lusty said: "This auction brought buyers from the world over, with bidders online from Australia, Hong Kong, USA, Japan, the UK and throughout Europe. This really was a one-off opportunity for many of Frankie’s army of fans to buy a part of sporting history and own a piece of memorabilia from one of the greatest sports personalities worldwide.

"As Frankie is such a household name, and easily the most famous person in the history of horseracing, we did expect to see a great deal of interest in this sale, however some of the prices achieved for the more important lots have been unprecedented. We were delighted to be able to assist the Dettori family in scaling down the numbers of trophies and memorabilia items kept at the house and would like to congratulate the lucky buyers who were successful during the sale.”

Dettori is due to bid farewell to British racing at Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on October 21, before heading off on the final leg of his global goodbye to the sport at the Breeders' Cup in California and then, should a suitable ride become available, the Melbourne Cup on November 7.

