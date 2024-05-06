Roger Varian eyeing second Classic this season with 'potentially very classy' Ejaabiyah

Roger Varian is not prepared to rest on his laurels following Elmalka's 1,000 Guineas triumph at Newmarket on Sunday as the trainer sets his sights on landing another Classic this season with impressive debut winner Ejaabiyah .

Elmalka's success was the third Classic win of Varian's career and he believes Ejaabiyah, who is a general 33-1 chance for the Betfred Oaks on May 31, has the ability to go close if she takes her chance at Epsom.

Although the daughter of Frankel has raced only once, she ran out an eyecatching six-length winner at Kempton in November on the all-weather, a surface on which both Elmalka and 2,000 Guineas hero Notable Speech started their careers.