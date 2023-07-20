Apprentice Iqbal Khan handed ten-day ban for excessive use of the whip on ride that attracted social media furore

Claiming rider Iqbal Khan was suspended for ten days by the stewards at Killarney on Wednesday evening for using his whip with excessive frequency and without giving his mount time to respond on what was his first ride in Ireland.

Khan finished second on Lucky Queen, owned by Mudassar Rafiq, who is understood to be a friend of the jockey, in the first division of the mile handicap for trainer Pat Murphy.

The 7lb claiming jockey has previous experience riding in Pakistan, where he partnered 17 winners, before moving to Ireland. However, the ride drew considerable attention and commentary on social media on Wednesday evening.

In the final furlong, Khan, who had been pushing the filly along with his arms, appeared to stop urging her forward and instead resorted to solely using his whip. In total, he struck Lucky Queen 13 times, including double strikes on two occasions.

Lucky Queen (right) finished second and was Khan's first ride in Ireland Credit: Patrick McCann

The Racing Post analysis on the race said: “Lucky Queen did very well and looks capable of winning again. She ran on to good effect under a somewhat whip-happy ride from a pilot who did his best, to put it kindly. It is a performance that can be upgraded.”

Khan was interviewed by the stewards about his use of the whip in the closing stages of the race. The report said: “Evidence was heard from the rider concerned, who accepted he was in breach and apologised for his actions.

“Having viewed a recording of the race and considered the evidence, the stewards were of the opinion that the rider was in breach of R.10.3(g) (frequency) and R.10.3(i) (time to respond) and considering his record in this regard they suspended him for ten days.”

Murphy did not wish to comment when contacted by the Racing Post on Thursday. Khan could not be reached for comment.

