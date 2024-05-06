Who remains in contention for the Derby and Oaks trials at Lingfield on Saturday?

Defiance heads a possible field of 11 for Saturday's Derby trial (3.00) at Lingfield, with trainer Roger Varian bidding to follow up from his maiden success in Sunday's 1,000 Guineas.

Varian, who enjoyed his first victory in the Newmarket Classic thanks to Elmalka at odds of 28-1, was successful in this trial event two years ago when Third Realm struck under David Egan.

Defiance could be his sole representative in the contest as the son of Camelot will attempt to go one better than his second-place finish in the Listed Blue Riband Trial on his most recent start if he takes his chance.

Last year's winning trainer Charlie Appleby has entered Hidden Law , while Aidan O'Brien – a winner of four of the last 11 runnings – could be represented by Illinois and The Euphrates .

Karl Burke could be double handed, with Arabic Legend and Imperial Sovereign both entered, while Jane Chapple-Hyam could saddle At Vimeiro and Salamanca .

The John and Thady-Gosden trained Lyric , Ambiente Friendly and Meydaan complete the potential field.

Derby Trial confirmations

Ambiente Friendly James Fanshawe

Arabic Legend Karl Burke

At Vimeiro Jane Chapple-Hyam

Defiance Roger Varian

Hidden Law Charlie Appleby

Illinois Aidan O'Brien

Imperial Sovereign Karl Burke

Lyric John and Thady Gosden

Meydaan Simon and Ed Crisford

Salamanca Jane Chapple-Hyam

The Euphrates Aidan O'Brien

John and Thady Gosden: have entered two in the Oaks trial at Lingfield Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Gosdens hold strong hand in Oaks Trial

Classic contender Danielle is one of 14 in contention to feature in Saturday’s Lingfield Oaks trial (2.25) at the five-day confirmation stage.

Trained by the Gosdens, the daughter of Cracksman is as short as 10-1 with bet365 for the Epsom contest on May 31.

Danielle, who got off the mark at the third attempt when cruising to a 12-length success at Wetherby last month, is one of two entered in the trial for the Clarehaven team.

Strutting , who finished fourth behind stablemate Friendly Soul in the Listed Pretty Polly at Newmarket on Sunday, is also a potential runner for the yard.

Meanwhile, Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien could saddle Port Fairy and Rubies Are Red in the 1m3f contest he last won in 2016 with Seventh Heaven.

Port Fairy was last seen landing a maiden on the all-weather at Dundalk last month, while stablemate Rubies Are Red placed second at Leopardstown on her last outing.

Ralph Beckett is responsible for four of the 14 entries as La Pasionaria , Seaward , Treasure and You Got To Me could take their chance.

The Burke-trained Molten Rock, two-time winner Our Golden One , Lingua Franca , Kingmont , Cherry Burton and Bigtime Bridget complete the possible field.

Oaks trial confirmations

Bigtime Bridget Michael Bell

Cherry Burton Sean Woods

Danielle John and Thady Gosden

Kingmont Harry Eustace

La Pasionaria Ralph Beckett

Lingua Franca Sir Mark Prescott

Molten Rock Karl Burke

Our Golden One Tom Ward

Port Fairy Aidan O'Brien

Rubies Are Red Aidan O'Brien

Seaward Ralph Beckett

Strutting John and Thady Gosden

Treasure Ralph Beckett

You Got To Me Ralph Beckett

Read more . . .

Confirmed runners and riders for Wednesday's Chester Vase as Aidan O'Brien unleashes 12-1 Derby hopeful

What are the clues that can help us spot a Derby outsider who might actually win?

What's on this week: Chester's May meeting and Lingfield Classic trials provide Epsom clues before Sunday's French Guineas

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.