Who remains in contention for the Derby and Oaks trials at Lingfield on Saturday?
Defiance heads a possible field of 11 for Saturday's Derby trial (3.00) at Lingfield, with trainer Roger Varian bidding to follow up from his maiden success in Sunday's 1,000 Guineas.
Varian, who enjoyed his first victory in the Newmarket Classic thanks to Elmalka at odds of 28-1, was successful in this trial event two years ago when Third Realm struck under David Egan.
Defiance could be his sole representative in the contest as the son of Camelot will attempt to go one better than his second-place finish in the Listed Blue Riband Trial on his most recent start if he takes his chance.
Last year's winning trainer Charlie Appleby has entered Hidden Law, while Aidan O'Brien – a winner of four of the last 11 runnings – could be represented by Illinois and The Euphrates.
Karl Burke could be double handed, with Arabic Legend and Imperial Sovereign both entered, while Jane Chapple-Hyam could saddle At Vimeiro and Salamanca.
The John and Thady-Gosden trained Lyric, Ambiente Friendly and Meydaan complete the potential field.
Derby Trial confirmations
Ambiente Friendly James Fanshawe
Arabic Legend Karl Burke
At Vimeiro Jane Chapple-Hyam
Defiance Roger Varian
Hidden Law Charlie Appleby
Illinois Aidan O'Brien
Imperial Sovereign Karl Burke
Lyric John and Thady Gosden
Meydaan Simon and Ed Crisford
Salamanca Jane Chapple-Hyam
The Euphrates Aidan O'Brien
Gosdens hold strong hand in Oaks Trial
Classic contender Danielle is one of 14 in contention to feature in Saturday’s Lingfield Oaks trial (2.25) at the five-day confirmation stage.
Trained by the Gosdens, the daughter of Cracksman is as short as 10-1 with bet365 for the Epsom contest on May 31.
Danielle, who got off the mark at the third attempt when cruising to a 12-length success at Wetherby last month, is one of two entered in the trial for the Clarehaven team.
Strutting, who finished fourth behind stablemate Friendly Soul in the Listed Pretty Polly at Newmarket on Sunday, is also a potential runner for the yard.
Meanwhile, Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien could saddle Port Fairy and Rubies Are Red in the 1m3f contest he last won in 2016 with Seventh Heaven.
Port Fairy was last seen landing a maiden on the all-weather at Dundalk last month, while stablemate Rubies Are Red placed second at Leopardstown on her last outing.
Ralph Beckett is responsible for four of the 14 entries as La Pasionaria, Seaward, Treasure and You Got To Me could take their chance.
The Burke-trained Molten Rock, two-time winner Our Golden One, Lingua Franca, Kingmont, Cherry Burton and Bigtime Bridget complete the possible field.
Oaks trial confirmations
Bigtime Bridget Michael Bell
Cherry Burton Sean Woods
Danielle John and Thady Gosden
Kingmont Harry Eustace
La Pasionaria Ralph Beckett
Lingua Franca Sir Mark Prescott
Molten Rock Karl Burke
Our Golden One Tom Ward
Port Fairy Aidan O'Brien
Rubies Are Red Aidan O'Brien
Seaward Ralph Beckett
Strutting John and Thady Gosden
Treasure Ralph Beckett
You Got To Me Ralph Beckett
Published on 6 May 2024inBritain
Last updated 13:15, 6 May 2024
