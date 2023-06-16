Five horses to note for Saturday's racing - including a handicapper who has risen 26lb and may have more to offer

Saturday's racing is headlined by two Listed races – the Grand Cup from York and the Scurry Stakes from Sandown, while cards from Chester, Hexham, Downpatrick, Leicester, Bath and Uttoxeter all add to a bumper day. Here we pick out five horses to note...

Connections of Vintage Clarets will be hoping for a bit more luck after he was one of the four horses impacted by a stalls error at Epsom two weeks ago in the Dash. The start for this 5f speed test around the tight turns of the Roodee is just as crucial.

Trained by Richard Fahey, the son of Ardad has dropped down to a workable mark and his chance is helped by the the booking of 3lb apprentice Callum Hutchinson.

The four-year-old has run at Chester only once, finishing fifth, but possesses all the necessary attributes that should see him handle this unique test well.









Vintage Clarets 14:10 Chester View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Richard Fahey

This son of Havana Grey is on a four-timer and successfully stepped up from handicap company to Listed level in the Westow Stakes at York last time. He is improving with every run and recorded a Racing Post Rating of 110 last time out on just his sixth start.

Great State has been strong at the finish in his races so far, which would suggest this stiff 5f will bring out his best, and has also bagged a good draw in stall two. Oisin Murphy keeps the ride.

This race has been won by some top sprinters in the past, notably Battaash in 2017, while 2020 winner Lazuli went on to win a Group 2. Great State could be another to reach a higher level.

Great State 14:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Hughie Morrison-trained gelding racked up a hat-trick of wins last season including the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup at this track and was last seen finishing fourth in the Yorkshire Cup behind Royal Ascot hopefuls Broome and Eldar Eldorov.

On Saturday, he drops into Listed class for the first time since last April in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes, while Jason Hart rides him for only the second time. He was aboard when Quickthorn was a close second to Sonnyboyliston in the 2021 Ebor.

Tactically it will be interesting to see how this race plays out. Quickthorn likes to lead but he will face stern competition at the front from Outbox and Roberto Escobarr.





Quickthorn 15:05 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Quinault comes here chasing a fifth successive victory and the talented 5lb apprentice Connor Planas has been booked for the Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap.

The Stuart Williams-trained gelding has risen 26lb in the weights since the start of April and still appeared to win with something in hand at Newmarket last time out.

Another win here could result in connections being tempted to enter him for the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot next Friday, a 5f race which tends to suit horses who stay further.

Quinault 15:40 York View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (5lb) Tnr: Stuart Williams

Roman Dragon is 3-4 over this course and distance and comes here following a good effort when fifth at Haydock. That form looks good with the winner, Gorak, finishing close up in a Group 3 next time out.



The Hugo Palmer-trained four-year-old has dropped 4lb below his last winning mark and James Doyle takes over. He has ridden two winners for the yard so far this year, while Palmer, who trains nearby at Manor House Stables, usually targets Chester.

Roman Dragon 16:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Read these next:

Royal Ascot tips 2023: why this horse can win at Royal Ascot

'If Subjectivist is in the same form as two years ago then the Gold Cup opposition is irrelevant'

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.