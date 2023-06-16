Royal Ascot tips 2023: why this horse can win at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot begins on Tuesday and our experts have come forward with their best bets for a sensational five days in Berkshire. Read on to find out who they fancy . . .

Queen Anne Stakes (2.30 Ascot)

By Phill Anderson, tipster

There’s a suspicion we still haven’t seen the best of Native Trail, who was unlucky in last year’s 2,000 Guineas before landing the Irish equivalent, but it’s his effort in the Eclipse when beaten half a length by Vadeni that is arguably the strongest piece of form on offer in this year’s Queen Anne.

The reappearance run this term can be forgiven with Charlie Appleby’s string improving plenty for a run this season and that was also a first start since wind surgery. He’s given the impression on several occasions that a stiff, straight mile will be ideal and this looks like a lesser contest than those won by Palace Pier and Baaeed in recent seasons.

Native Trail 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Wolferton Stakes (2.30 Tuesday)

By Jonny Pearson, handicapper

Buckaroo is the best horse in the race and has twice won at Listed level, most recently in April. He has a very good chance of achieving a third win in the grade.

He went close in a Group 1 most recently and the drop in grade, along with the strong pace the race is likely to be run at, will suit him down to the ground.

Buckaroo 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40 Thursday)

By Scott Burton, France correspondent

Eternal Hope didn't do a huge amount for the form of the Lingfield Oaks Trial when only seventh at Epsom but there are reasons to expect the runner-up that day, Be Happy, to take a decent step forward back on turf.

The daughter of Camelot travelled like the best horse in the race and might arguably have been even better served by a stronger pace to follow.

She became unbalanced for a few strides turning into the short all-weather straight but, back on turf and with the Ribblesdale market set to tighten up once the one-two from the Oaks come out, she looks a major player.

Be Happy 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40 Thursday)

By Lee Sharp, tipster

There is plenty to like about this Richard Fahey-trained filly. She had a good season as a two-year-old, winning on her first two starts before heading out to the US for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies. Things did not go her way that day but she still finished a respectable fourth.

She stayed on well on her seasonal reappearance in the Musidora and will likely come on massively from that. There is certainly a strong chance she can reverse the form with Infinite Cosmos over the longer trip.

Midnight Mile 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Richard Fahey

Ascot Gold Cup (4.20 Thursday)

By Richard Birch, tipster

Eldar Eldarov ran the perfect Gold Cup trial when a fast-finishing second in the 1m6f Yorkshire Cup last month.

The St Leger hero promises to improve further for the step up to 2m4f, and won on good to firm ground at Royal Ascot 12 months ago when triumphant in the Queen’s Vase.

A thoroughly likeable colt, he will take plenty of beating in a Group 1 which lacks a standout performer this year.

Ascot Gold Cup (4.20 Thursday)

By Matt Gardner, handicapper

It’s easy to pick holes in most of the likely runners but Eldar Eldarov’s profile is convincing on the whole, and he retains potential as a stayer.

He ran a cracker, conceding weight all round under a Group 1 penalty, on his reappearance in the Yorkshire Cup, a run likely to put him spot on for this.

After just seven starts it’s entirely possible that we’re still to see the best of him, especially with the test of stamina likely to be right up his street.

Eldar Eldarov 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Roger Varian

Ascot Gold Cup (4.20 Thursday)

By Liam Headd, reporter

Andrew Balding has never won the Gold Cup but has a huge opportunity this year with the consistent Coltrane.

The six-year-old is a course-and-distance winner, having been sent off at 14-1 when denying the Willie Mullins-trained favourite Bring On The Night in the Ascot Stakes 12 months ago. The ground was described as good to firm that day, and with conditions expected to be similar he can win again.

He followed up with Listed success at Sandown before landing the Doncaster Cup in September. He then produced a career-best performance based on Racing Post Ratings when scoring by just under five lengths in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes at this track last month.

Coltrane 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Andrew Balding

Albany Stakes (2.30 Friday)

By Maddy Playle, reporter

Carla's Way represents the same connections as the 2019 Norfolk winner A'Ali and she has the potential to rate just as highly as him based on her promising debut at Doncaster.

She raced keenly but saw out the 6½f trip really well, so this test should really suit her given there is plenty of stamina in her pedigree, and her sire Starspangledbanner has produced Royal Ascot-winning juveniles like The Wow Signal and Anthem Alexander.

Although the ante-post favourite Jabaara enjoyed an unlucky trip on her debut and should improve, Carla's Way defeated Miss Roberts by further than she did and is double the price, so she makes plenty of appeal at 8-1.

Albany Stakes (2.30 Friday)

By David Griffiths, reporter

This daughter of Territories was a huge eyecatcher on debut in a Group 3 at Naas. She was held up early and only got the hang of things late on, finishing strongly from off the pace to run straight through the line.

Her run style will be well suited to Ascot’s straight track and she should find this stern test at the trip in her favour.

Coronation Stakes (5.00 Friday)

By Richard Russell, tipster

The performance of Jim Bolger’s filly was camouflaged by the many bouquets thrown at the Irish 1,000 Guineas winner, but she caught the eye when finishing third at the Curragh.

At a track that was favouring speed, she came home strongly in the last three furlongs, just missing second in a race run at an early crawl. The 150-1 SP will lead some to judge the run as a fluke but she’s scopey, just starting to peak at three, and had bits of form last year that suggested she had something like that inside her, particularly on good ground.

With the race being billed as a crowning of Tahiyra or Mawj, the market is ignoring her again and in a more well-run contest her wily trainer, not for the first time, can gatecrash the party. The current 25-1 looks too big each-way.

Comhra 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: J S Bolger

Coronation Stakes (5.00 Friday)

By James Hill, tipster

One of the clashes of the whole week is the rematch between 1,000 Guineas first and second Mawj and Tahiyra. The former came out on top, but the bookmakers have made Dermot Weld’s filly odds-on for Ascot. Why?

It was the general expectation that Tahiyra would come on for her defeat at Newmarket, but she didn’t necessarily do that when winning the Irish 1,000 Guineas (her RPR was the same).

What people seem to be missing, though, is the fact Mawj is a miles better filly than she was last season, and she outbattled Tahiyra in the Guineas. She won’t mind better ground at Ascot. Indeed, she could improve for it, and I’m very hopeful she’ll uphold the form.

Mawj 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

