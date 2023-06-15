'If Subjectivist is in the same form as two years ago then the Gold Cup opposition is irrelevant'

Charlie Johnston believes an in-form Subjectivist will be the one to beat in next week’s Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, with the trainer hopeful he can return to his all-conquering best after recovering from a career-threatening injury.

The six-year-old will aim to be the first to reclaim the meeting’s most famous race since Kayf Tara in 2000 and connections are pleased with their star as he seeks a first victory since his five-length triumph in the race two years ago.

That completed a hat-trick of big staying races after success in the Prix Royal Oak the previous October and in the Dubai World Cup in Meydan a few months before Ascot. At that point Johnston felt he was the best stayer in the world and was performing at a level which he feels none of next week's rivals can match.

But he sustained a filling in his left foreleg when running in Dubai that season and, while it did not curtail the campaign, a similar injury after Ascot in his other leg after the race did. Johnston's father Mark, who was Britain's winningmost trainer before handing over his licence, felt he might never race again but 618 days later he beat the odds to make a remarkable recovery and appear in a handicap in Saudi Arabia.

Subjectivist was beaten ten lengths at Riyadh but took a major step forward to finish a promising third to Broome when last seen in the Dubai Gold Cup in March and Johnston hopes he could be back to his best following a promising piece of faster work on Wednesday.

He told the Racing Post’s What A Shout YouTube show : “The [other] horses and the form doesn’t really matter much to me. I know that this horse at his best, where he was two years ago, was the best stayer in the world – if he can be in that kind of form then the opposition is in many ways irrelevant.

“He had a career-ending injury and it’s been a long and painful journey trying to get him back. Even a week away from the race I’m still not counting my chickens until we get there.

“It’s a tough battle which we’re facing with this injury and it's maybe ambitious to think we'll get him back to the level he was at two years ago. Having said that, the Meydan run showed us a lot of the ability and fight is still there and we’re looking forward and counting down the days trying to get him there.”

Connections are also not concerned about the potential ground the 10-1 shot will encounter, given he has won Group 1 races on heavy and quick conditions. It was good to firm, good in places at Ascot on Thursday but the forecast is unsettled with the potential for showers on Monday and Tuesday.

“When he had his hat-trick he won in France in an absolute bog, then in Dubai and at Ascot on quick ground,” Johnston added. "Ground, opposition and all those factors are a long way down the pecking order than this horse being there sound and in the best position he can be."

Charlie Johnston: "It’s been a long and painful journey trying to get him back" Credit: Louise Pollard

Johnston recorded his 23rd winner of the month with Book Of Tales at Yarmouth on Thursday and hopes a hot run can continue for a big five days.

The King Edward VII Stakes is an option for Dubai Mile after finishing ninth in the Derby, while Ferrari Queen is set to represent the team in the Ribblesdale Stakes. Elsewhere, Jamie Spencer is likely to ride Ascot Stakes hope Themaxwecan on Tuesday and recent Chester winner Politico is also a potential opening-day runner in the Coventry. Impressive Goodwood winner Barnwell Boy was entered for the Windsor Castle on Thursday.

The yard’s 1,000 Guineas fifth Dance In The Grass will not be appearing at the meeting as she has been retired due to injury.

Ascot Gold Cup (4.20, Thursday)

Sky Bet: 11-4 Eldar Eldarov, 3 Coltrane, 7 Courage Mon Ami, Emily Dickinson, 8 Subjectivist, 9 Yibir, 12 Broome, Trueshan, 20 bar

Read more:

'My Prospero is certainly the one I'm most looking forward to' - Marquand excited to take on Prince of Wales's big guns

The definitive punters' guide to Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot - and yes, he really is the ultimate big-race jockey

'He looks the one for the Coventry' - Aidan O'Brien runs through his Royal Ascot team

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org