Fakir D'Oudairies headlines field of nine entries for Marsh Chase at Aintree

Fakir D'Oudairies remains on course for his hat-trick attempt in Friday's Marsh Chase after he featured among nine entries for the Grade 1 at Aintree.

Horses can still be supplemented for the Grade 1 race, which is the feature on the second day of the Grand National meeting on Friday, at a cost of £10,120. However, those already set to take on the hat-trick-seeking Fakir D'Oudairies include Pic D'Orhy, Hitman and Millers Bank.

No horse has won the race, registered as the Melling Chase, three times but a repeat of Fakir D'Oudairies's win from 12 months ago would likely see him surpass the five other two-time winners of the contest including Viking Flagship, Moscow Flyer and Voy Por Ustedes.

But the Joseph O'Brien-trained eight-year-old was a beaten favourite in the Ascot Chase last time and will need to reverse the form with second-place finisher Pic D'Orhy, who tops the betting.

Trained by Paul Nicholls, Pic D'Orhy was no match for Shishkin that day but was seven lengths clear of his Irish rival and is fancied to build on his fine season which also includes wins in the Peterborough Chase and the Silviniaco Conti Chase.

He could be joined by stablemate Hitman, who was second in this 12 months ago, although he also has an entry in the Bowl on Thursday.

French Dynamite, Fury Road and Magic Daze could also represent Ireland, while Fugitif, Millers Bank and Minella Drama complete the possible line-up at this stage.

Envoi Allen, Shishkin, Captain Guinness and Editeur Du Gite were all shorter than 12-1 in the ante-post betting but were not entered.

Marsh Chase (Grade 1)

Fakir D'Oudairies

French Dynamite

Fugitif

Fury Road

Hitman

Magic Daze

Millers Bank

Minella Drama

Pic D'Orhy

