Could the Bowl be the race of the season? Three talking points from day one Aintree entries

Entries for day one of the Grand National meeting at Aintree were published on Friday and they did not disappoint. Constitution Hill is undoubtedly the star of the show but the day also features a brilliant cast in the Aintree Bowl and two other strong Grade 1 contests. Here are three talking points from the entries . . .

1. Race of the season? Quite possibly

Quality races need top-class horses and they come in abundance for the . The bonus here is that each of the key names bring a distinct question mark which improves the race's punting appeal.

Bravemansgame was courageous in defeat when second in the Gold Cup, but can he reproduce that mighty effort just four weeks on? Henry de Bromhead said last season's Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard . Will that prove correct regarding the former champion? Ahoy Senor was also travelling well before falling at Cheltenham; perhaps things will be different for him at a track he knows so well having twice won Grade 1s at this meeting.

And then there's the Shishkin saga. An initial step up in trip was rewarded with success in the Ascot Chase but he looked hungry for further again when beaten – and ultimately not helped by some mistakes – in the Ryanair. Could he do the extraordinary?

It is poised to be an absolute cracker but how good only time will tell.

2. The Aintree Hurdle could be like watching two races at once

is in a league of his own and the only real question is how far he will win the by. He has met several of his potential rivals before and has never had to break sweat, but in behind him there should be an intriguing race on for second place and a far from inconsequential £52,000 in prize-money.

Epatante has been beaten heavily twice by her illustrious stablemate this season, but she readily put this race to bed by 14 lengths last season and may be the one with a target on her back.

Constitution Hill: can anything lay a glove on him? Credit: Michael Steele

She had Zanahiyr held before he came down 12 months ago but he is a threat again after staying on for third in the Champion Hurdle. The ever-reliable Sharjah could be stepped up to this 2m4f distance for the first time – the longest trip he has tried in his 39-race career. Connections of I Like To Move It, Fil Dor and Brewin'upastorm will all feel like they have a solid shot at claiming place money should they turn up as well.

You may need two sets of eyes for this one.

3. Novice form under spotlight

Aintree is the first major port of call to examine form lines from the festival and the Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices' Chase () could feature the top two British-trained finishers in the Arkle and Turners respectively.

Stage Star won the latter, beating Notlongtillmay, while Arkle second and fourth Jonbon and Straw Fan Jack are also given options at this 2m4f distance. The likely presence of Banbridge, who missed Cheltenham, is also notable.

In the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (), Boodles winner Jazzy Matty and Triumph Hurdle third Zenta are interesting benchmarks for Bo Zenith and Scriptwriter, who appear among the best of the British in the division.

