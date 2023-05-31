Embattled PJA appoints seven new board members after 'listening to membership'

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) said it had been listening to its members as the troubled organisation unveiled seven new board members on Wednesday.

The news follows the turmoil which has beset the PJA in recent weeks with a revolt by jockeys leading to the resignation of chair Jon Holmes, along with fellow directors Simon Cox and Mick Fitzgerald.

Six of the new board members are jockeys representing a mix of senior and younger riders from both the Flat and jumps – Henry Brooke, Neil Callan, Tom Marquand, Andrew Mullen, Jonjo O’Neill Jr and Tabitha Worsley. The PJA said the aim had been to strengthen representation and improve engagement with members across Britain under both codes. The new members take up their positions from Thursday.

PJA director Robin Leach said: "We’ve been listening to our members who want greater visibility and better recognition for what they bring to the sport with a strong board who understand the challenges faced by jockeys on a daily basis."

The seventh new board member is Nick Attenborough, a racehorse owner with more than 40 years' experience in marketing and communications who has held roles with Great British Racing, Racing to School and Sandown in the past.

He said: "From my experience, effective promotion of our jockeys is the best way to engage with the sport’s fan base and future fans. This has never been more important with premierisation and the growing success of World Pool. However, the riders’ role needs to be recognised and rewarded if the sport is to gain."

The PJA statement added: "The board would like to thank the outgoing members and acknowledge the time, effort, and support they provided."

The organisation remains without a chair following Holmes's resignation, although Attenborough would appear to be a likely candidate to fill that role. Holmes departed after the PJA received a petition signed by a number of jockeys who proposed an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at which they wanted to declare a lack of confidence in the board and chief executive Ian McMahon, who it was felt had not been visible enough in the role.

McMahon remains as chief executive, although another EGM is due to take place on Sunday.

There has been speculation that former chief executive Paul Struthers, who resigned in December 2021 after almost ten years in the job and who has since launched his own communications and consultancy agency Moya Sport, could be asked to return to the PJA.

Aside from Leach, the PJA's remaining board members include David Bass, Martin Dwyer, Page Fuller, Dale Gibson, Lizzie Kelly, PJ McDonald and former professional footballer Paul Parker.

