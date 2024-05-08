Lingfield issues travel advice for Classic trials fixture owing to partial closure of M25

Lingfield is confident that a partial closure of the M25 motorway will not greatly impact runners or the attendance for its flagship Classic trials card on Saturday.

The stretch between junctions nine and ten on London's orbital road will be closed from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday in both directions, and could affect trainers coming from Lambourn or the north if they were to travel anti-clockwise on the motorway to the track.

The Surrey racecourse believes the closure will not pose a significant issue for its seven-race card, which is a Premier meeting and features the Derby and Oaks trials , but has urged those attending to plan in advance.

Clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered said: "It's not the most ideal scenario to have but we're encouraging trainers with runners and anyone planning on coming to check for alternative routes and it's been stated on BHA Racing admin that it'll be closed.

"We hope it shouldn't too much of an issue as there are other routes they can take to get to us, and it's set to be particularly lovely weather that we're forecast for people wanting to come too."

The going is described as good to soft, soft in places on the round course and soft, heavy in places on the straight track, but the forecast is for warm and dry weather and Wethered hopes that can also encourage more spectators through the gates. Last year's fixture, staged on the all-weather due to a waterlogged turf track, had an attendance of 3,823.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Wethered added: "On Monday we had 21.4mm of rain but yesterday we were dry. It's still the same going description in the straight but it's quickened up slightly on the round course.

"It should remain dry to racing itself and up to 23C. It's much-needed weather after all the rain we've been having and will be lovely if we get it, as hopefully it'll boost the crowd even more."

Eleven remain in contention for the Derby trial ahead of its declaration stage on Thursday morning, including the Aidan O'Brien-trained Illinois and Arabic Legend and Imperial Sovereign for Middleham-based Karl Burke.

One horse who is doubtful for the Oaks trial is the well-fancied Our Golden One for Lambourn-based Tom Ward.

He said: "She could just do with another week and she's likely to skip it."

