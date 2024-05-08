Southwell and Kempton highlight virtues of all-weather tracks after Elmalka and Notable Speech pull off historic Guineas double
Southwell and Kempton have hailed the importance of winter all-weather racing after Guineas winners Notable Speech and Elmalka both began their careers on artificial surfaces.
Notable Speech did not race until victorious on the Polytrack at Kempton in late January and struck twice more at the track before his brilliant 2,000 Guineas success at the weekend. Elmalka, who landed the 1,000 Guineas a day later, won on her first outing on Southwell's Tapeta surface in November 2023.
Lucarno, the 2007 St Leger winner, 2008 Leger hero Conduit and 2009 1,000 Guineas heroine Ghanaati are among the British Classic winners who recorded their first wins on the all-weather, along with Enable, who made a successful Tapeta debut at Newcastle in November 2016 before going on to Oaks glory. Irish Derby winner Jack Hobbs scored at Wolverhampton in December 2014.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 May 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:39, 8 May 2024
- 'We try to do everything in situations like this' - John Gosden on why Hidden Law couldn't be saved after fracturing off-foreleg
- Louise Norman in temporary charge at Racehorse Owners Association with chief executive Charlie Liverton signed off
- Lingfield issues travel advice for Classic trials fixture owing to partial closure of M25
- Charlie Appleby devastated after impressive Chester Vase winner Hidden Law dies in 'freak accident' after crossing line
- Crisfords weigh up options for live Derby outsider - plus an eyecatcher for Roger Varian
- 'We try to do everything in situations like this' - John Gosden on why Hidden Law couldn't be saved after fracturing off-foreleg
- Louise Norman in temporary charge at Racehorse Owners Association with chief executive Charlie Liverton signed off
- Lingfield issues travel advice for Classic trials fixture owing to partial closure of M25
- Charlie Appleby devastated after impressive Chester Vase winner Hidden Law dies in 'freak accident' after crossing line
- Crisfords weigh up options for live Derby outsider - plus an eyecatcher for Roger Varian