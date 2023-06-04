PJA to begin search for new chief executive after Ian McMahon departs role

Ian McMahon has left his role as chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) after a little over a year in the job, the organisation said on Sunday.

McMahon’s departure marks the coup de grace for jockeys after unrest among the ranks at the handling of issues such as the whip review, valets’ pay and the closure of saunas led to calls for the former professional footballer to resign last month.

While McMahon remained in his role until his contract was terminated on Wednesday, the jockey rebellion did lead to chair Jon Holmes and board members Simon Cox and Mick Fitzgerald resigning at the start of May.

In their place seven new board members were announced on Wednesday, including Classic-winning jockey Tom Marquand and former head of Great British Racing Nick Attenborough, who has taken over the role of chair.

Attenborough said: “The board would like to thank Ian for his commitment and contributions to the PJA over the last 13 months.

“We are confident that the changes we’ve made will ensure that our association can play a fully effective role in delivering our members' needs over the coming year.”

In a statement released following an Extraordinary General Meeting held at Warwick on Sunday, the PJA said it would start the search for a "suitable candidate" to take over as chief executive, with the aim of completing the process by the end of the year.

While the process takes place, Dale Gibson, the PJA’s racing director, has stepped into the role of interim CEO for the second time in 18 months having combined the positions between the departure of former chief executive Paul Struthers at the end of 2021 and McMahon’s appointment in April last year.

Since leaving the PJA, Struthers has gone on to launch his own sports consultancy, Moya Sport, although there has been speculation that he could be asked to return to his former role.

