'We try to do everything in situations like this' - John Gosden on why Hidden Law couldn't be saved after fracturing off-foreleg

Five-time champion trainer John Gosden put into context the horrible scenes at Chester as Hidden Law suffered a fatal injury after winning the Chester Vase.

Gosden, who saddled unplaced Pappano in the race, sought to explain on ITV Racing why Hidden Law could not be saved, having fractured his off-foreleg at the road crossing after the finishing line.

"We try to do everything in each situation like this, but horses aren't very tolerant," he said. "Someone with a broken leg will lay in bed with their leg extended for a while, but horses don't like being confined and are not good patients for that.

"They're such athletes and if you were to do it, it can cause problems in other legs such as laminitis, which is another issue altogether.

"The truth is, at the end of the day, they do not like being confined. I've seen them in straps and sometimes it works, but you need a very docile horse to put up with that. Racehorses by nature have a great deal of nervous energy."

Hidden Law: brilliant winner of the Chester Vase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Hidden Law's death left a sombre mood on the opening day of Chester's May meeting. Gosden said the injury was nothing to do with the condition of the course.

"He was probably changing legs pulling up and he's put his leg down awkwardly. The track is in absolutely pristine, perfect condition, so it's nothing to do with the surface of the track.

"It's a terrible case, but it can happen to a horse running loose in a field, it can happen at any time. It's not a very common occurrence, but with any athlete you can have an injury of that nature, and sadly it's occurred here just after the finishing line.

"You see it in football games and all kinds of sport that is happens, it's a risk of any sport. There was a risk driving here today for three and a half hours; there's risks in any forms of life. This horse was racing and just won well, but put his leg down incorrectly when pulling up."

The BHA offered its condolences to all associated with the Godolphin-owned Hidden Law. A spokesperson said that every fatal injury on the racecourse in Britain was investigated in liaison with the racecourse and connections of the horse.

The spokesperson added safety and welfare data was available at www.horsepwr.co.uk , adding: “Such incidents are extremely rare. However, there is a level of risk associated with any equine activity which can never be eradicated entirely. The fatal injury rate in Flat racing in Britain is just 0.08 per cent of runners. In 2023 there were 46 fatal injuries from 57,673 runners in Flat races."

